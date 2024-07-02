Witness Testifies on N1.2 Billion Cash Transfer from Dasuki to Fayose

In the ongoing trial of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, the 13th prosecution witness, Abubakar Madaki, testified before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, detailing how former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), allegedly gave Fayose N1.2 billion in cash to obscure the fund’s origins.

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned Fayose and Spotless Investment Limited on July 2, 2019, on an 11-count charge of money laundering and theft totaling N6.9 billion. Initially arraigned on October 22, 2018, before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, the case has seen several developments.

Earlier in the proceedings, former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, testified that Dasuki instructed him to transfer N1.2 billion to Fayose from an account designated as the Boko Haram Special Intervention Account. Obanikoro explained that the money was initially transferred from the NSA’s imprest account into the intervention account.

Madaki, an EFCC investigator, revealed to the court that, contrary to Fayose’s claim of receiving the money as a campaign donation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the fund originated from the NSA’s office and was intended for purchasing security equipment.

During the resumed sitting on July 1, 2024, Madaki, under cross-examination by Olalekan Ojo, SAN, counsel for the second defendant, stated that no transaction relevant to the charge was personally conducted by the first defendant. When asked about witnessing any transactions, Madaki clarified, “I only said it was in the course of the investigations.”

The witness also confirmed that all conclusions presented to the court, including investigation findings, were based on facts and documents recovered during the investigations. When questioned about an individual named “Eruka,” Madaki stated that a statement was obtained from him during the investigations. However, he could not confirm if Eruka was in Abuja on the same day as Obanikoro’s claim.

The trial judge ruled that the witness should answer questions in the interest of justice, to which Madaki responded, “I can’t find the part where it was stated.” Additionally, Madaki confirmed that no document showed Fayose acknowledged receiving any dollars from Obanikoro.

Under further cross-examination by Ola Olanipekun, SAN, counsel for the first defendant, Madaki confirmed that N4.6 billion was transferred by Dasuki to Sivan Macnamara. He explained that the transfer was done from the NSA’s imprest account to Macnamara’s Diamond Bank account. Madaki emphasized that the funds were given in cash to disguise their source and avoid traces.

The case has been adjourned to July 19, 2024, and October 17 and 18, 2024, for the continuation of the trial.