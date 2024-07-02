Vice President Shettima Confirms 32 Dead in Gwoza Suicide Bomb Attack

Vice President Kashim Shettima confirmed on Monday that the death toll from the suicide bomb attack in Gwoza, Borno State, on Saturday has risen to 32. Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, reported that 42 individuals were initially brought to the specialist hospital, with 14 discharged after receiving treatment. Currently, 26 people remain hospitalized.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Shettima expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and made personal donations to all those affected. He was accompanied by Borno State Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur, Senator Ali Ndume, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari, former Nigerian Ambassador to China Baba Ahmed Jidda, and other government officials.

The attack on Saturday saw 18 people killed when four suicide bombers detonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Gwoza. The incident resulted in severe injuries, including abdominal ruptures and skull and limb fractures.

President Bola Tinubu issued a statement condemning the attack, describing it as a desperate act of terror. In a statement signed by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commiserated with the victims’ families and the Borno State government. He emphasized that the attacks were a sign of the terrorists’ desperation due to the pressure mounted against them and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives.

“President Tinubu describes the attacks as desperate acts of terror and a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives,” the statement read.

Tinubu assured that the perpetrators would face justice and emphasized that his administration was taking necessary measures to secure the nation. He stressed that efforts would be intensified to ensure that those causing turmoil in the country are completely eliminated.