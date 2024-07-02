Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Vice President Shettima Confirms 32 Dead in Gwoza Suicide Bomb Attack

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Vice President Kashim Shettima confirmed on Monday that the death toll from the suicide bomb attack in Gwoza, Borno State, on Saturday has risen to 32. Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, reported that 42 individuals were initially brought to the specialist hospital, with 14 discharged after receiving treatment. Currently, 26 people remain hospitalized.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Shettima expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and made personal donations to all those affected. He was accompanied by Borno State Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur, Senator Ali Ndume, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari, former Nigerian Ambassador to China Baba Ahmed Jidda, and other government officials.

The attack on Saturday saw 18 people killed when four suicide bombers detonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Gwoza. The incident resulted in severe injuries, including abdominal ruptures and skull and limb fractures.

President Bola Tinubu issued a statement condemning the attack, describing it as a desperate act of terror. In a statement signed by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu commiserated with the victims’ families and the Borno State government. He emphasized that the attacks were a sign of the terrorists’ desperation due to the pressure mounted against them and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives.

“President Tinubu describes the attacks as desperate acts of terror and a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives,” the statement read.

Tinubu assured that the perpetrators would face justice and emphasized that his administration was taking necessary measures to secure the nation. He stressed that efforts would be intensified to ensure that those causing turmoil in the country are completely eliminated.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Minister Accused of Bias in Probe as NCAA Officials Skirt Suspension in N7 Billion Fraud Case
Next article
Enugu State Police Declare Eight Residents Wanted for Serious Crimes
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
The Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu announced on...

Imo State Govt Demolishes Umuoba Village’s Only Primary School Without Compensation or Alternative

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
The people of Umuoba Village, Ezeachi Community in Owerri...

EFCC Opposes Ex-Minister Olu Agunloye’s Request for Overseas Medical Travel Amid $6 Billion Fraud Case

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday...

INEC Chairman Reveals Over 4000 BVAS Machines Affected by Flood, Calls for Support

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

Infrastructure 0
The Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu announced on...

Imo State Govt Demolishes Umuoba Village’s Only Primary School Without Compensation or Alternative

South East 0
The people of Umuoba Village, Ezeachi Community in Owerri...

EFCC Opposes Ex-Minister Olu Agunloye’s Request for Overseas Medical Travel Amid $6 Billion Fraud Case

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?