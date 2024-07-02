Tunde Ednut cannot enter Nigeria – Blessing CEO

July 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Self-styled relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has alleged that controversial blogger, Tunde Ednut, hasn’t set foot in Nigeria in years because he is running from crimes he committed before fleeing the country.

She made the allegations while claiming that Ednut was the one instigating controversial social media critic, VeryDarkMan, to insult celebrities.

She threatened to expose Tunde Ednut’s shady past if he continues to influence VeryDarkMan to blackmail others.

Speaking in a recent Instagram live session, Blessing CEO said, “Should we dig up Tunde Ednut’s past? He has a shady past. Ask him why he hasn’t stepped foot in Nigeria for over a decade.

“He is abroad because he knows that Nigerian law can’t catch up with him there. He is enabling VeryDarkMan but can’t come to Nigeria. I dare him to come to Nigeria. Is he a saint? We know his past. Let him come out, let us dig up his record since you all are blackmailing others with their past.”(www.naija247news.com).