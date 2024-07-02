Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Tunde Ednut cannot enter Nigeria – Blessing CEO

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Self-styled relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has alleged that controversial blogger, Tunde Ednut, hasn’t set foot in Nigeria in years because he is running from crimes he committed before fleeing the country.

She made the allegations while claiming that Ednut was the one instigating controversial social media critic, VeryDarkMan, to insult celebrities.

She threatened to expose Tunde Ednut’s shady past if he continues to influence VeryDarkMan to blackmail others.

Speaking in a recent Instagram live session, Blessing CEO said, “Should we dig up Tunde Ednut’s past? He has a shady past. Ask him why he hasn’t stepped foot in Nigeria for over a decade.

“He is abroad because he knows that Nigerian law can’t catch up with him there. He is enabling VeryDarkMan but can’t come to Nigeria. I dare him to come to Nigeria. Is he a saint? We know his past. Let him come out, let us dig up his record since you all are blackmailing others with their past.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘Satan controls entertainment industry’ – Actor Patrick Doyle
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Satan controls entertainment industry’ – Actor Patrick Doyle

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Patrick Doyle has...

‘I was gone for 20 days’ – Jamie Foxx finally breaks silence

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actor/singer, Jamie Foxx has finally...

Enugu police declare eight persons wanted over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, others

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Enugu State Police Command has...

“You Are Visionless” – BBN, Ka3na Blasts VeryDarkman

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ex-reality star, Ka3na has told VeryDarkMan...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘Satan controls entertainment industry’ – Actor Patrick Doyle

Lifestyle News 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Patrick Doyle has...

‘I was gone for 20 days’ – Jamie Foxx finally breaks silence

Lifestyle News 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actor/singer, Jamie Foxx has finally...

Enugu police declare eight persons wanted over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, others

Security News 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Enugu State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

‘Satan controls entertainment industry’ – Actor Patrick Doyle

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?