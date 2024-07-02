Tragedy Strikes as EFCC Operative Takes His Own Life in Abuja

In a tragic incident, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly committed suicide on Monday at his residence in Abuja. The deceased, described as diligent and efficient, was a member of Course 5 within the Commission.

Naija247news reports that the EFCC is investigating various factors, including mental health and family challenges, that may have led to the operative’s depression and ultimate decision. Mr. Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesperson, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

The EFCC has withheld the operative’s identity pending the completion of the investigation. This incident has deeply affected the organization, and further details will be disclosed as the investigation progresses.