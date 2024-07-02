Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

TotalEnergies to Exit Offshore Gas Field in South Africa,

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Dealing a Blow to the Country’s Energy Hopes
CAPE TOWN, July 2 (Reuters) – French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) has informed South Africa’s petroleum regulator of its intention to withdraw from the 11B/12B offshore gas field, a significant setback for the country. Although the company has yet to submit a formal withdrawal request, the move is seen as a blow to South Africa’s energy ambitions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

TotalEnergies discovered two large gas deposits in Block 11B/12B off the southern coast in 2019. The gas was expected to potentially revive the dormant national gas-to-liquid refinery in Mossel Bay. However, protracted negotiations over gas prices and a shift in TotalEnergies’ investments towards neighboring Namibia have influenced the decision.

“The main reason for the withdrawal is the inability to secure a market for the gas,” a source from Petroleum Agency SA told Reuters. Despite this, the source noted that TotalEnergies has not yet withdrawn its production right application for Block 11B/12B.

TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Earlier this year, the company partnered with QatarEnergy to acquire a stake in an oil and gas exploration license on South Africa’s west coast, aligning with its plans to develop the Orange Basin in Namibia—a region that has yielded significant petroleum finds for TotalEnergies, Shell, and Galp.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Italy Seizes Chinese-Made Military Drones Destined for Libya
Next article
Nigeria Vows to Boost Oil Production, Plans Replacing Underperforming Partners
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Vows to Boost Oil Production, Plans Replacing Underperforming Partners

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
ABUJA, July 2 - Nigerian state oil company...

Italy Seizes Chinese-Made Military Drones Destined for Libya

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ROME, July 2 (Reuters) - Italian authorities intercepted and...

Aliko Dangote Urges Nigerian Government to Safeguard Local Industries Amid Global Economic Downturn

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, has emphasized...

Tragedy Strikes as EFCC Operative Takes His Own Life in Abuja

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
In a tragic incident, an operative of the Economic...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Vows to Boost Oil Production, Plans Replacing Underperforming Partners

News Analysis 0
ABUJA, July 2 - Nigerian state oil company...

Italy Seizes Chinese-Made Military Drones Destined for Libya

Geopolitics 0
ROME, July 2 (Reuters) - Italian authorities intercepted and...

Aliko Dangote Urges Nigerian Government to Safeguard Local Industries Amid Global Economic Downturn

Manufacturing 0
Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, has emphasized...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Vows to Boost Oil Production, Plans Replacing Underperforming Partners

Peter Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?