Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

The Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu announced on Monday the cancellation of contracts for sections of the Obajana-Benin Road, citing non-performance by the contractors involved.

Contracts managed by MotherCat Ltd, Dantata & Sawoe Construction Ltd, and RCC Ltd were terminated due to significant delays and failure to meet contractual obligations, according to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister of Works, Orji Uchenna.

Minister David Umahi directed engineers to take immediate control of the sites to assess the work completed and facilitate the transition from the contractors. These contracts, originally awarded in 2012 and valued at billions of naira, were reportedly abandoned, resulting in severe hardships for road users due to the road’s deteriorating condition.

Umahi emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards contractor negligence, stating, “Going forward, all funded but non-performing contracts shall be terminated.” This decision underscores the administration’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges.

The terminated contracts include:

Contract No. 6136 with MotherCat Ltd for the dualization of Obajana-Benin Road, Section II (Okene-Auchi) in Kogi/Edo State

Contract No. 6137 with Dantata & Sawoe Construction Ltd for the dualization of Obajana-Benin Road, Section III (Auchi-Ehor) in Edo State

Contract No. 6138 with RCC Ltd for the dualization of Obajana-Benin Road, Section IV (Ehor-Benin) in Edo State