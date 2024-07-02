Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu announced on Monday the cancellation of contracts for sections of the Obajana-Benin Road, citing non-performance by the contractors involved.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Contracts managed by MotherCat Ltd, Dantata & Sawoe Construction Ltd, and RCC Ltd were terminated due to significant delays and failure to meet contractual obligations, according to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister of Works, Orji Uchenna.

Minister David Umahi directed engineers to take immediate control of the sites to assess the work completed and facilitate the transition from the contractors. These contracts, originally awarded in 2012 and valued at billions of naira, were reportedly abandoned, resulting in severe hardships for road users due to the road’s deteriorating condition.

Umahi emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards contractor negligence, stating, “Going forward, all funded but non-performing contracts shall be terminated.” This decision underscores the administration’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges.

The terminated contracts include:

Contract No. 6136 with MotherCat Ltd for the dualization of Obajana-Benin Road, Section II (Okene-Auchi) in Kogi/Edo State
Contract No. 6137 with Dantata & Sawoe Construction Ltd for the dualization of Obajana-Benin Road, Section III (Auchi-Ehor) in Edo State
Contract No. 6138 with RCC Ltd for the dualization of Obajana-Benin Road, Section IV (Ehor-Benin) in Edo State

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Imo State Govt Demolishes Umuoba Village’s Only Primary School Without Compensation or Alternative
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Imo State Govt Demolishes Umuoba Village’s Only Primary School Without Compensation or Alternative

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
The people of Umuoba Village, Ezeachi Community in Owerri...

EFCC Opposes Ex-Minister Olu Agunloye’s Request for Overseas Medical Travel Amid $6 Billion Fraud Case

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday...

INEC Chairman Reveals Over 4000 BVAS Machines Affected by Flood, Calls for Support

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),...

Enugu State Police Declare Eight Residents Wanted for Serious Crimes

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Enugu State Police Command has issued a wanted...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Imo State Govt Demolishes Umuoba Village’s Only Primary School Without Compensation or Alternative

South East 0
The people of Umuoba Village, Ezeachi Community in Owerri...

EFCC Opposes Ex-Minister Olu Agunloye’s Request for Overseas Medical Travel Amid $6 Billion Fraud Case

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday...

INEC Chairman Reveals Over 4000 BVAS Machines Affected by Flood, Calls for Support

Political parties 0
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Imo State Govt Demolishes Umuoba Village’s Only Primary School Without Compensation...

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?