South-East Governors to Meet with President Tinubu, Seek Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

The South-East Governors Forum has resolved to engage with President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian government to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This decision was detailed in a communiqué issued after a six-hour meeting at the Enugu State Government House on Tuesday. All five governors from the region attended the meeting: Peter Mbah (Enugu), Alex Otti (Abia), Prof. Charles Soludo (Anambra), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), and Senator Hope Uzodimma (Imo). They collectively signed the five-point communiqué.

The forum also committed to implementing the actionable plans from the South East Security and Economic Summit held in Owerri on September 28, 2023.

The communiqué included the following points:

The forum expressed condolences to the government and people of Abia, Ebonyi, and Imo States, as well as the South East region and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s family, on the passing of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

The forum welcomed a delegation from Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, who visited in solidarity.

The forum deliberated on the reviewed report from the South East Security and Economic Summit and agreed to implement key aspects related to security and economic integration.

The forum resolved to meet with President Tinubu to discuss pressing issues concerning the South East region.

The forum decided to interface with the Federal Government to secure Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

Additionally, the forum has set up a burial committee for the late former governor of Abia State and Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu. The committee will be chaired by Anyim Pius Anyim, with former Minister of Transportation and Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amechi, serving as Secretary.