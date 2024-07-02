Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

South-East Governors to Meet with President Tinubu, Seek Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

The South-East Governors Forum has resolved to engage with President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian government to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This decision was detailed in a communiqué issued after a six-hour meeting at the Enugu State Government House on Tuesday. All five governors from the region attended the meeting: Peter Mbah (Enugu), Alex Otti (Abia), Prof. Charles Soludo (Anambra), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), and Senator Hope Uzodimma (Imo). They collectively signed the five-point communiqué.

The forum also committed to implementing the actionable plans from the South East Security and Economic Summit held in Owerri on September 28, 2023.

The communiqué included the following points:

The forum expressed condolences to the government and people of Abia, Ebonyi, and Imo States, as well as the South East region and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu’s family, on the passing of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.
The forum welcomed a delegation from Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, who visited in solidarity.
The forum deliberated on the reviewed report from the South East Security and Economic Summit and agreed to implement key aspects related to security and economic integration.
The forum resolved to meet with President Tinubu to discuss pressing issues concerning the South East region.
The forum decided to interface with the Federal Government to secure Nnamdi Kanu’s release.
Additionally, the forum has set up a burial committee for the late former governor of Abia State and Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu. The committee will be chaired by Anyim Pius Anyim, with former Minister of Transportation and Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amechi, serving as Secretary.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Brent and WTI Crude Prices Dip as Hurricane Beryl Threat Diminishes
Next article
Nigeria Advances Bill to Allow All Residents, Including Foreigners, to Obtain National Identification Number
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Denies Ticket Racketeering Allegations at MMA2

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd., operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport...

Obasanjo visits South-East Govs, moves for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
South East Governors Meet with Obasanjo, Plan Tinubu Meeting...

CBN Threatens Sanctions as DMBs Reject Old US Dollar Notes

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a stern...

Lagos, FCT, Ekiti Leds in Capital Importation Across Nigerian States

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Disparities in Capital Importation Highlighted Across Nigerian States Recent data...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Denies Ticket Racketeering Allegations at MMA2

Aviation 0
Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd., operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport...

Obasanjo visits South-East Govs, moves for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

South East 0
South East Governors Meet with Obasanjo, Plan Tinubu Meeting...

CBN Threatens Sanctions as DMBs Reject Old US Dollar Notes

Banking institutions 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a stern...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Denies Ticket Racketeering Allegations at MMA2

OyinyeChukwu Paula - 0
× How can I help you?