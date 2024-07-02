‘Satan controls entertainment industry’ – Actor Patrick Doyle

July 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Patrick Doyle has claimed that the entertainment industry is being controlled by satan.

The actor stated this while reacting to singer Tems’ recent BET award.

Naija247news reports that Tems, a secular musician won the best gospel award at the 2024 BET Awards held on Monday, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, United States.

Tems win left the mainstream gospel musicians who felt betrayed in shock.

Reacting to the controversies in a Facebook post, Doyle cautioned gospel singers to stop seeking validation from the entertainment industry mafia.

He wrote, “I feel the pain of mainstream gospel artists who feel slighted that an evidently secular musician, Tems was awarded for best gospel song.

“That said, I believe it is about time that committed Christians should stop seeking validation from fickle institutions like the entertainment industry mafia which by the way is in the grip of Satan.”(www.naija247news.com).