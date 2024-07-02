Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Police confirm abduction of businessman in Eket

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the abduction of Mr Benjamin Unwuka, a businessman in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Timfon John, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Eket.

The police spokesperson said that the victim, an indigene of Anambra state and owner of Obico Shoppers mall at Uqua Road, Eket, was reportedly abducted on Sunday night.

John said that police had deployed personnel to strategic location to secure the release of the victim unhurt and arrest the perpetrators.

A family source, who does not want his name mentioned, said that the victim was abducted at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, on his way back from his shop.

According to him, the gunmen driving in a black unregistered Toyota Corolla car, trailed the victim from Uqua Road, accosted him on Afaha Eket Road and whisked him away at gunpoint to an unknown destination.

He said that abductors were yet to establish contact with members of the family. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Poultry farmers lament closure of 30% farms in 6 months
Next article
Human trafficking: NIS rescues, hands over victims to NAPTIP
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Human trafficking: NIS rescues, hands over victims to NAPTIP

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The operatives of the Nigerian Immigration...

Poultry farmers lament closure of 30% farms in 6 months

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN)...

AI-Augmented Disinformation Is NATO’s New Battlefield

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
WASHINGTON, DC – NATO’s July summit in Washington marks...

Capital Flows to Nigeria Rebound to $3.4bn in Q1’24 with Surprising Upsides

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Human trafficking: NIS rescues, hands over victims to NAPTIP

Security News 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The operatives of the Nigerian Immigration...

Poultry farmers lament closure of 30% farms in 6 months

Farming & Livestocks 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN)...

AI-Augmented Disinformation Is NATO’s New Battlefield

Globalism 0
WASHINGTON, DC – NATO’s July summit in Washington marks...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Human trafficking: NIS rescues, hands over victims to NAPTIP

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?