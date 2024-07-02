Police confirm abduction of businessman in Eket

July 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the abduction of Mr Benjamin Unwuka, a businessman in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Timfon John, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Eket.

The police spokesperson said that the victim, an indigene of Anambra state and owner of Obico Shoppers mall at Uqua Road, Eket, was reportedly abducted on Sunday night.

John said that police had deployed personnel to strategic location to secure the release of the victim unhurt and arrest the perpetrators.

A family source, who does not want his name mentioned, said that the victim was abducted at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, on his way back from his shop.

According to him, the gunmen driving in a black unregistered Toyota Corolla car, trailed the victim from Uqua Road, accosted him on Afaha Eket Road and whisked him away at gunpoint to an unknown destination.

He said that abductors were yet to establish contact with members of the family. (www.naija247news.com).