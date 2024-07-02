Obasanjo visits South-East Govs, moves for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

South East Governors Meet with Obasanjo, Plan Tinubu Meeting for Kanu’s Release

The South East Governors hosted former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, where they received a solidarity visit and deliberated extensively on key regional issues. Following over seven hours of discussions, the governors, led by Chairman Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, addressed the media.

“The Forum extends its condolences to the families of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, and the entire South East region on the passing of His Excellency Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu,” Senator Uzodinma announced.

He further stated, “We received a delegation comprising former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, who expressed solidarity with us.”

The governors reviewed the outcomes of the South East security and economic summit held in Owerri on September 28, 2023, committing to implement its recommendations for enhanced regional security and economic integration. They affirmed their readiness to execute actionable plans on agreed-upon key issues.

Senator Uzodinma added, “The Forum has resolved to engage with President Bola Tinubu to discuss critical matters affecting the South East region. Additionally, we are committed to interfacing with the Federal Government to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

In a related development, the Forum established a burial committee for the late Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, chaired by former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim. Former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, will serve as the committee’s Secretary, alongside other prominent Igbo leaders from Igbo-speaking states.