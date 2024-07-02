Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Nigeria’s Senate Advances Bill to Overhaul National Identity Management System

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

A Bill to repeal and reenact the National Identity Management Bill, 2027, passed its second reading in the Senate on Tuesday. Sponsored by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, the Bill aims to introduce a new regulatory framework for the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The primary objectives of the Bill include expanding the scope of registrable persons by broadening eligibility criteria to ensure inclusivity and universal coverage. This will enable all residents of Nigeria to obtain a National Identification Number (NIN) and use it as a recognized form of identification.

The Bill also seeks to enhance the enforcement powers of the NIMC, ensuring efficient and effective compliance with ID registration requirements. The proposal aims to streamline the registration process, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and improve the reliability of the Nigeria ID System.

In addition, the Bill proposes removing criminal penalties for non-use of NIN, replacing them with administrative enforcement measures to avoid imposing undue legal consequences on individuals.

Another key objective is to incorporate robust data protection measures, safeguarding individuals’ privacy and fostering trust in the handling of personal information. The Bill also aims to enhance the NIMC’s regulatory capacity, enabling more effective oversight and harmonization of identification systems across various government agencies for better interoperability and coherence.

During the plenary debate, Senator Cyril Fasuyi of Ekiti North emphasized that the Bill represents a significant legislative effort to enhance the efficiency and inclusivity of the Identity Management System. He noted that the legislation is crucial for the socioeconomic and political development of the country, providing a foundation for national security and addressing the rise in identity theft globally.

Following the debate, the Senate President called for a voice vote, and the majority of Senators voted in favor of the Bill, allowing it to proceed to the next stage.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Access Holdings Plc Signs N17.77 Billion Rights Issue to Boost Capital Base
Next article
Former Konga CEO’s Maid Reveals Last Conversation Before His Death
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

UPDATED-UNIBEN shut down indefinitely over students’ protest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The authorities of the University of...

JAMB uncovers 3,000 fake graduates who never went to a tertiary institution

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board...

Chevron Nigeria Wins Best Exhibitor Award at 2024 NOG Energy week

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of...

Customs impounds guns, drones, others at MMA

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Customs impounded another cache of arms...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

UPDATED-UNIBEN shut down indefinitely over students’ protest

Education 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The authorities of the University of...

JAMB uncovers 3,000 fake graduates who never went to a tertiary institution

JAMB 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board...

Chevron Nigeria Wins Best Exhibitor Award at 2024 NOG Energy week

Business News 0
July 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

UPDATED-UNIBEN shut down indefinitely over students’ protest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?