Nigeria’s Senate Advances Bill to Overhaul National Identity Management System

A Bill to repeal and reenact the National Identity Management Bill, 2027, passed its second reading in the Senate on Tuesday. Sponsored by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, the Bill aims to introduce a new regulatory framework for the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The primary objectives of the Bill include expanding the scope of registrable persons by broadening eligibility criteria to ensure inclusivity and universal coverage. This will enable all residents of Nigeria to obtain a National Identification Number (NIN) and use it as a recognized form of identification.

The Bill also seeks to enhance the enforcement powers of the NIMC, ensuring efficient and effective compliance with ID registration requirements. The proposal aims to streamline the registration process, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and improve the reliability of the Nigeria ID System.

In addition, the Bill proposes removing criminal penalties for non-use of NIN, replacing them with administrative enforcement measures to avoid imposing undue legal consequences on individuals.

Another key objective is to incorporate robust data protection measures, safeguarding individuals’ privacy and fostering trust in the handling of personal information. The Bill also aims to enhance the NIMC’s regulatory capacity, enabling more effective oversight and harmonization of identification systems across various government agencies for better interoperability and coherence.

During the plenary debate, Senator Cyril Fasuyi of Ekiti North emphasized that the Bill represents a significant legislative effort to enhance the efficiency and inclusivity of the Identity Management System. He noted that the legislation is crucial for the socioeconomic and political development of the country, providing a foundation for national security and addressing the rise in identity theft globally.

Following the debate, the Senate President called for a voice vote, and the majority of Senators voted in favor of the Bill, allowing it to proceed to the next stage.