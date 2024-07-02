Naira appreciates to N1,510/$ in black market

July 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira on Monday appreciated in the parallel market also known as black market to N1,510 per dollar from N1,515 per dollar last week Friday.

On the other hand, the Naira depreciated to N1,508.99 per dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N1,508.99 per dollar from N1,505.3 per dollar last weekend, indicating N3.69 depreciation for the naira. The volume of dollars traded in the market fell by 34.9 percent to $122.31 million from $187.82 million last week Friday.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates narrowed to N1.01 per dollar from N9.7 per dollar last weekend.(www.naija247news.com).