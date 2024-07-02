Menu
NAFDAC seals 100 shops, arrests 4 in Enugu major marketz

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shutdown about 100 shops in Ogbete Main Market, Enugu for alleged dealing in suspected fake alcoholic beverages.

The agency also confiscated a truckload of adulterated products as well as effected arrest of four suspected traders in the process of a well-coordinated raid.

Speaking after the raid and arrest, NAFDAC’s Director South-East Zone, Mr Martins Iluyomade, said on Monday that the suspects were already in custody and would be charged to court after ongoing investigation.

He noted that the raid was in furtherance to NAFDAC’s mandate to safeguarding the health of the nation and riding the South-East of unwholesome, substandard, fake and adulterated products.

“We stormed the popular Ogbete Main Market, Enugu in Enugu State since Friday and have shut down 100 shops which have been identified for selling fake alcoholic beverages.

“Arrest were made and the suspects are currently in custody.

“This fake wine and alcoholic beverages are being sold to unsuspected customers and the general public but we are determined to rid the market of these unwholesome products, ” he said.

The NAFDAC Zonal boss said the intensive operation was with active collaboration with the Police, Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army which deployed their personnel for the purpose of the well-coordinated raid.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

