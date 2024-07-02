Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

MAN partners FG, stakeholders to host manufacturers summit

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has concluded plans to host the Nigeria Manufacturers Summit.

Owing to the importance of the discourse, the MAN is collaborating with the Presidency; Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI); National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and Ernst and Young (EY) to host the summit.

According to its Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, the Summit, which was initially planned for June, is now scheduled to hold from July 2nd to 4th, 2024 in Abuja.

He said the summit will kick off at 9am daily and promises to be a pivotal event for the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

Ajayi-Kadir further added that, the theme of the Summit, “Rethinking Manufacturing,” underscores the need for innovative strategies and approaches to enhance the efficiency, competitiveness, and sustainability of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

Also, the Summit will delve into critical discussions on overcoming the binding constraints that limit the performance of the manufacturing sector, enhancing supply chain resilience, leveraging technology, and generally fostering a conducive business environment to drive the growth of the sector.

He hinted that, the Summit is honoured to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the Special Guest of Honour.

Specifically, the gathering will bring together relevant Government ministries, departments and agencies, multilateral and development partners, regional institutions, corporate entities, subject matter experts and manufacturers across all sectors under one roof.

Discussion at the summit has been specifically designed to focus on five major pillars which are Promote Growth, Upscale Productivity and improve competitiveness; Enhance Energy Security and Infrastructure Development; Improving Macroeconomic Environment, Ease of Doing Business; and Periscoping our EES, Improve Patronage of Made in Nigeria Products and Local Content Development and Leveraging Regional and Continental Trade for Export Development.

Interestingly, the Nigeria Manufacturers Summit 2024 will feature: – Engaging focus group discussions with high level government officials, CEO of manufacturing industries, industry experts, leaders of continental institutions like and thought leaders.

It will witness insightful presentations on manufacturing performance, emerging trends and best practices in the industry, networking opportunities, Showcasing of innovative made in Nigeria products, technologies, and solutions in the manufacturing sector.

MAN however, stated the summit is strictly by invitation to key stakeholders, professionals, and enthusiasts in the manufacturing industry.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Investors Lose N22bn, All Share Index Drops by 0.04%
Next article
Naira appreciates to N1,510/$ in black market
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kogi records 2 confirmed cholera cases

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kogi seems to be among the...

NAFDAC seals 100 shops, arrests 4 in Enugu major marketz

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food, Drug...

Naira appreciates to N1,510/$ in black market

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Monday appreciated...

Investors Lose N22bn, All Share Index Drops by 0.04%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market’s performance indices...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kogi records 2 confirmed cholera cases

Health news 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kogi seems to be among the...

NAFDAC seals 100 shops, arrests 4 in Enugu major marketz

Health news 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food, Drug...

Naira appreciates to N1,510/$ in black market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira on Monday appreciated...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kogi records 2 confirmed cholera cases

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?