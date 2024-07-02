Menu
It’ll be a dream come true to work with you again – Yul Edochie appeals to Olu Jacobs

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actor Yul Edochie has shown interest in collaborating with Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs in a movie as he describes it as a dream.

He revealed that they had previously worked together on a movie set and would like to repeat the process now that Jacobs is still alive and able to grant his request.

The father of five expressed appreciation and respect for the aging movie actor. Yul stated that he learned a lot while working on the set with Olu Jacobs.

He prayed for more life, excellent health, joy, happiness, and blessings.

Yul wrote; “More life to you Uncle @_olujacobs. You remain one of the greatest actors in the continent of Africa. I learnt so much from you while working with you on set.

“You’re loved, respected and appreciated. May God give you more life, good health, joy, happiness and blessings. It would be a dream come true to have you on set again. Amen”.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
