Italy Seizes Chinese-Made Military Drones Destined for Libya

ROME, July 2 (Reuters) – Italian authorities intercepted and seized two Chinese-made military drones disguised as wind turbine equipment en route to Libya, Italy’s customs police and customs agency announced on Tuesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The drones, disassembled and hidden in six containers among wind turbine blade replicas, were discovered at the port of Gioia Tauro in Calabria. The seizure was prompted by Libya’s status under an international arms embargo.

The discovery confirms a report from last month by Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper, which indicated that the interception occurred on June 18 after a tip-off from U.S. intelligence. The material was found on a container ship from the southern Chinese port of Yantian, destined for Benghazi, an eastern Libyan port controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, amid strong U.S. suspicions.

Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi, leading to a split between rival administrations in the east and west.