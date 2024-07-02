INEC Chairman Reveals Over 4000 BVAS Machines Affected by Flood, Calls for Support

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, has revealed that a recent flood disaster damaged over 4000 Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines at INEC offices. He made this disclosure during the opening of a two-day induction retreat for Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Lagos State on Monday.

Yakubu announced that despite the setback, the commission had managed to recover more than 3,500 of the affected machines. However, he expressed concerns that the remaining machines might not be sufficient for upcoming elections, indicating a potential need for additional support from neighboring states.

Discussing the induction retreat, Yakubu emphasized its importance beyond orientation, noting its role in reviewing performance, reassessing processes, discussing innovations, and engaging with service providers. He highlighted the need to work closely with lawmakers to drive critical reforms and enhance INEC’s organizational capacity for better service delivery.

Yakubu also reflected on recent activities, mentioning previous retreats held for various groups within INEC and outlining the electoral challenges ahead. He pointed out upcoming elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun states, reaffirming INEC’s commitment to implementing administrative reforms promptly and advocating for necessary legal reforms through engagement with the National Assembly.