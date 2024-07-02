Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

INEC Chairman Reveals Over 4000 BVAS Machines Affected by Flood, Calls for Support

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, has revealed that a recent flood disaster damaged over 4000 Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines at INEC offices. He made this disclosure during the opening of a two-day induction retreat for Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Lagos State on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Yakubu announced that despite the setback, the commission had managed to recover more than 3,500 of the affected machines. However, he expressed concerns that the remaining machines might not be sufficient for upcoming elections, indicating a potential need for additional support from neighboring states.

Discussing the induction retreat, Yakubu emphasized its importance beyond orientation, noting its role in reviewing performance, reassessing processes, discussing innovations, and engaging with service providers. He highlighted the need to work closely with lawmakers to drive critical reforms and enhance INEC’s organizational capacity for better service delivery.

Yakubu also reflected on recent activities, mentioning previous retreats held for various groups within INEC and outlining the electoral challenges ahead. He pointed out upcoming elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun states, reaffirming INEC’s commitment to implementing administrative reforms promptly and advocating for necessary legal reforms through engagement with the National Assembly.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Enugu State Police Declare Eight Residents Wanted for Serious Crimes
Next article
EFCC Opposes Ex-Minister Olu Agunloye’s Request for Overseas Medical Travel Amid $6 Billion Fraud Case
Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
The Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu announced on...

Imo State Govt Demolishes Umuoba Village’s Only Primary School Without Compensation or Alternative

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
The people of Umuoba Village, Ezeachi Community in Owerri...

EFCC Opposes Ex-Minister Olu Agunloye’s Request for Overseas Medical Travel Amid $6 Billion Fraud Case

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday...

Enugu State Police Declare Eight Residents Wanted for Serious Crimes

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Enugu State Police Command has issued a wanted...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

Infrastructure 0
The Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu announced on...

Imo State Govt Demolishes Umuoba Village’s Only Primary School Without Compensation or Alternative

South East 0
The people of Umuoba Village, Ezeachi Community in Owerri...

EFCC Opposes Ex-Minister Olu Agunloye’s Request for Overseas Medical Travel Amid $6 Billion Fraud Case

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?