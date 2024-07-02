Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Imo State Govt Demolishes Umuoba Village’s Only Primary School Without Compensation or Alternative

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

The people of Umuoba Village, Ezeachi Community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, have expressed outrage over the destruction of their only primary school by the state government under Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The residents lamented that their children have been left without a place to learn, as no alternative educational facilities or compensation have been provided to the village.

Engr. Chibuzor Okorie, Chairman of Umuoba Development Union, told SaharaReporters that the school was demolished after the state government took over the land without any formal communication or compensation. The school, established before the 1970s, continued to function even after being used as a military camp during the war.

Okorie explained, “After the war, the government continued servicing the land. The Police Squadron rented part of it, paying for economic trees they cut down but not for the land itself. Despite this, the school remained operational. Recently, our community was shocked to see machines and personnel moving in without any official notification. Our people were still farming there, and their crops were destroyed.”

The villagers mobilized and approached various authorities, including the DPO of Orlu Area Police Command and the Commissioner of Police in Owerri, seeking answers and intervention. However, no arrests were made, and no clear information was provided.

Okorie detailed the events leading to the demolition, stating, “The contractor, Granburg, said they were asked to build a perimeter fence, but the community was not informed. Our state representative, Hon. Ikenna Ihezue, initially claimed ignorance but later said he attracted the project and promised compensation, which has not been forthcoming. The demolition occurred while children were in school, causing injuries to some teachers and forcing the pupils to run for safety.”

Currently, the displaced pupils and their teachers are using the village town hall, which is also rented out to other groups. Okorie noted that the traditional ruler and other community leaders were unaware of the developments until the demolition.

At a town hall meeting presided over by Okorie, state lawmaker Ihezue confirmed that the project was for a government house annex extension. He explained that the governor intended to develop Orlu as part of preparations for the proposed Orlu State, emphasizing the constitutional provisions allowing for land acquisition for public interest.

Ihezue assured the community, “The Land Use Act empowers the governor to acquire land for public use, and compensation must be given. While there might be delays, compensation cannot be denied. The perimeter fence is being constructed urgently, but compensation will follow.”

He stressed that the project would benefit future generations, and he pledged to ensure the community received the promised compensation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
EFCC Opposes Ex-Minister Olu Agunloye’s Request for Overseas Medical Travel Amid $6 Billion Fraud Case
Next article
Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
The Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu announced on...

EFCC Opposes Ex-Minister Olu Agunloye’s Request for Overseas Medical Travel Amid $6 Billion Fraud Case

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday...

INEC Chairman Reveals Over 4000 BVAS Machines Affected by Flood, Calls for Support

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),...

Enugu State Police Declare Eight Residents Wanted for Serious Crimes

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Enugu State Police Command has issued a wanted...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

Infrastructure 0
The Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu announced on...

EFCC Opposes Ex-Minister Olu Agunloye’s Request for Overseas Medical Travel Amid $6 Billion Fraud Case

Investigative News and Reports 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday...

INEC Chairman Reveals Over 4000 BVAS Machines Affected by Flood, Calls for Support

Political parties 0
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?