Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Human trafficking: NIS rescues, hands over victims to NAPTIP

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The operatives of the Nigerian Immigration Service, (NIS) Ilela border command, Sokoto have arrested a 25 year-old, Rukaya Hassan, who attempted to traffic two underage girls across the border to Niger Republic.

The Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Mohammed Abdullahi said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said that the victims had been handed over to the National Agency For Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigations.

He said that the operation was in a swift response to the morale boosting charge of the new Comptroller of Immigration, (CGI), Mrs Kemi Nandap.

According to him, during interrogation, the young lady who resides in Giribshi area of Sokoto confessed that she did not know the two young girls she was travelling with to Niger.

“She claimed they were handed over to her by one woman in Sokoto, name Maman Adnan who paid for their transport to Niger.

“She also claimed the woman requested her to help take the two girls to another woman in Niger, named Amina Yunusa who will give them jobs in her restaurant in Niamey.”

Abdullahi said that during further examination, the two teenagers, Nabila Ibrahim, 17 years and her sister, Zainab Ibrahim, 15 years, said they hailed from Zuru LGA in Kebbi state.

“According to them, they were going to Niger to resume work in a certain restaurant which they didn’t know the owner, but that their parents approved of their trip.

Reacting, the Comptroller of Immigration, Ilela Command, Tony Akuneme who conducted the interviews invited the NAPTIP, Sokoto State, to take charge of the two victims and the suspected trafficker.

This, he said would helped in further investigation and possible prosecution.

Akuneme reiterated committed to sustaining the campaign against Smuggling of Migrants(SOM) and Trafficking in Persons (TIPs), to cascade the efforts of the CG.

Akuneme quoted the Immigration CG, as thanking officers and men of the Ilela border command for their diligence and promised to reward outstanding personnel.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police confirm abduction of businessman in Eket
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police confirm abduction of businessman in Eket

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Akwa Ibom...

Poultry farmers lament closure of 30% farms in 6 months

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN)...

AI-Augmented Disinformation Is NATO’s New Battlefield

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
WASHINGTON, DC – NATO’s July summit in Washington marks...

Capital Flows to Nigeria Rebound to $3.4bn in Q1’24 with Surprising Upsides

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
The latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police confirm abduction of businessman in Eket

Security News 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Akwa Ibom...

Poultry farmers lament closure of 30% farms in 6 months

Farming & Livestocks 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN)...

AI-Augmented Disinformation Is NATO’s New Battlefield

Globalism 0
WASHINGTON, DC – NATO’s July summit in Washington marks...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Police confirm abduction of businessman in Eket

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?