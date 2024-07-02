Four Imo State Lawmakers Suspended Over Attempt to Remove Speaker

The Imo State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended four lawmakers for allegedly attempting to remove Speaker Chike Olemgbe.

Peter Uwa, the Speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, confirmed the suspensions to Vanguard in Owerri, stating that the announcement was made by Speaker Olemgbe.

The suspended lawmakers are Chidebere Ogbunikpa (Okigwe State Constituency), Sam Otuibe (Ahiazu State Constituency), Henry Agbasonu (Ezinihitte Mbaise State Constituency), and Dominic Ezrioha (Oru West State Constituency).

Uwa explained the suspension was due to their involvement in planning and inciting other members to impeach the Speaker. He emphasized that the suspension was announced directly by the Speaker, without a formal motion being moved.