Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Former Konga CEO’s Maid Reveals Last Conversation Before His Death

By: By Naija247news

Date:

LAGOS—The maid of the late Nick Imudia, former Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian e-commerce giant Konga, has disclosed her final conversation with him before his death was announced last week.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a close friend of the deceased, who spoke to Vanguard anonymously, the maid reported that Imudia handed her a piece of paper with five phone numbers, including his brother’s number in the United States, the day before his death. He instructed her to keep the numbers, saying she would need them at the appropriate time.

The maid recounted that after this interaction, Imudia went to take a shower. When she noticed the shower running for an unusually long time, she knocked on the door but received no response.

Later, the private guard alerted her to a situation involving Imudia, whom she found in a terrible state. Upon further investigation, she discovered the bathroom empty despite the shower still running.

The family of the deceased has requested the release of his body for burial. They have ruled out suicide as the cause of death, stating that Imudia never showed signs of stress or depression.

Detectives from the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigative Department in Yaba, Lagos, are investigating the cause of death and were expecting to question individuals involved as of 11 a.m. yesterday.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Senate Advances Bill to Overhaul National Identity Management System
Next article
Alison Madueke Petitions Court to End Ex-Wife Diezani’s Use of His Name
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Vows to Boost Oil Production, Plans Replacing Underperforming Partners

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
ABUJA, July 2 - Nigerian state oil company...

TotalEnergies to Exit Offshore Gas Field in South Africa,

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Dealing a Blow to the Country's Energy Hopes CAPE...

Italy Seizes Chinese-Made Military Drones Destined for Libya

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ROME, July 2 (Reuters) - Italian authorities intercepted and...

Aliko Dangote Urges Nigerian Government to Safeguard Local Industries Amid Global Economic Downturn

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, has emphasized...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Vows to Boost Oil Production, Plans Replacing Underperforming Partners

News Analysis 0
ABUJA, July 2 - Nigerian state oil company...

TotalEnergies to Exit Offshore Gas Field in South Africa,

Oil Markets 0
Dealing a Blow to the Country's Energy Hopes CAPE...

Italy Seizes Chinese-Made Military Drones Destined for Libya

Geopolitics 0
ROME, July 2 (Reuters) - Italian authorities intercepted and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Vows to Boost Oil Production, Plans Replacing Underperforming Partners

Peter Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?