Former Konga CEO’s Maid Reveals Last Conversation Before His Death

LAGOS—The maid of the late Nick Imudia, former Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian e-commerce giant Konga, has disclosed her final conversation with him before his death was announced last week.

According to a close friend of the deceased, who spoke to Vanguard anonymously, the maid reported that Imudia handed her a piece of paper with five phone numbers, including his brother’s number in the United States, the day before his death. He instructed her to keep the numbers, saying she would need them at the appropriate time.

The maid recounted that after this interaction, Imudia went to take a shower. When she noticed the shower running for an unusually long time, she knocked on the door but received no response.

Later, the private guard alerted her to a situation involving Imudia, whom she found in a terrible state. Upon further investigation, she discovered the bathroom empty despite the shower still running.

The family of the deceased has requested the release of his body for burial. They have ruled out suicide as the cause of death, stating that Imudia never showed signs of stress or depression.

Detectives from the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigative Department in Yaba, Lagos, are investigating the cause of death and were expecting to question individuals involved as of 11 a.m. yesterday.