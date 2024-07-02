Menu
Farmers in Kubau Urgently Need Government Support to Combat Pest Infestation and Neglect

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Farmers in Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State are facing a potential crisis due to pest infestations, insecurity, and lack of government support, raising fears of a poor harvest this year.

In an interview with SaharaReporters, local farmer Aliyu Adam expressed his concerns, stating, “Farming is my long-term business to support my family, but the challenges we face are immense. High inflation affecting input costs, along with the lack of subsidies and loans, are crippling our efforts.”

Adam highlighted the plight of peasant farmers, saying, “Many are forced to sell or rent out their farms just to survive. The situation is dire, and the government’s absence in providing essential support exacerbates our difficulties.”

Insecurity also plays a significant role in the crisis. Adam mentioned, “I own a 20-hectare farmland in an insecure area, and it’s impossible to visit. Countless others face similar challenges, leaving farms uncultivated and reducing yields.”

Another farmer shared similar concerns, noting that “Pests have become a formidable adversary. Worms and other pests are decimating our crops, leaving little to harvest. Despite attempts through cooperatives, government promises of support have largely gone unfulfilled since 2015, leaving farmers disillusioned and disheartened.”

The farmers called for urgent government intervention, stressing, “It’s crucial for the government to prioritize supporting farmers with subsidies, functional cooperatives, and improved infrastructure. Our livelihoods and food security depend on it.”

As the agricultural season progresses, the prospect of a diminished harvest looms large, threatening both local economies and food security in the region.

Data from the UN Humanitarian Aid indicates that at least 18 crisis locations already experiencing food insecurity may face “acute food insecurity” if help is not delivered quickly. The report noted that since October 2023, Nigeria and several other countries have joined the list of hunger hotspots where acute food insecurity is likely to worsen in the coming months.

Conflict remains a main driver of food insecurity, but the joint early warning report from WFP and FAO emphasizes that climate shocks are also responsible, including the lingering effects of El Niño. Although El Niño is ending, its impact was severe and widespread, causing devastating droughts in southern Africa and extensive floods in east Africa.

The potential impact and threat of La Niña between August 2024 and February 2025 are expected to significantly influence rainfall, leading to possible flooding in countries including Nigeria. Both weather phenomena could bring further climate extremes, risking lives and livelihoods. The UN-partnered report supports calls for immediate humanitarian action on a large scale to prevent further starvation and death.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

