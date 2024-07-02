Enugu State Police Declare Eight Residents Wanted for Serious Crimes

The Enugu State Police Command has issued a wanted notice for eight individuals residing in the Igga community, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, for alleged involvement in various serious offenses. These offenses include murder, terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, arson, and illegal possession of firearms.

The police have urged anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts to come forward. The suspects, originally from various communities, have been living in Igga, Uzo-Uwani LGA. The police’s statement, released on Monday by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, did not specify the exact details of the allegations.

The wanted notice is reportedly connected to a violent attack in Igga community on May 3, 2024, which resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including two policemen and three local security agents. In response to this attack, police and military forces carried out reprisal attacks, destroying over 30 houses, motorcycles, vehicles, and other properties.

Following these events, the police arrested the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Herbert Ukuta, along with Festus Okonkwo and six other community leaders. They were accused of conspiracy, concealing information, being members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and terrorism. After being detained for over a month and failing to pay N1.5 million allegedly used for their sustenance in custody, they were arraigned on federal charges before an Enugu Magistrate Court, which lacks jurisdiction over such matters, and were subsequently remanded in the Enugu Maximum Custodial Centre.

The individuals now declared wanted by the police are:

Emebe, Sunday Gabriel (a.k.a Chief Priest)

Age: 41

Home Address: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State

Last Known Address: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State

Ogbonna, Ogechukwu Joseph (a.k.a 1 Man, 1 Bullet)

Age: 26

Home Address: Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North LGA, Enugu State

Last Known Address: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State

Ugwu, Anthony Chimezie (a.k.a Monkey)

Age: 21

Home Address: Iheakpu, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State

Last Known Address: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State

Ogbuabor, Malachy Chizoba (a.k.a Ogbanta)

Age: 36

Home Address: Ohodo, Igbo-Etiti LGA, Enugu State

Last Known Address: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State

Eze, Sunday Evarestus (a.k.a Azunna Oree)

Age: 43

Home Address: Bolo, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State

Last Known Address: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State

Nebeolisa, Jude Friday (a.k.a Ayaya)

Age: 27

Home Address: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State

Last Known Address: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State

Asogwa, Moses Uche (Retd Police Officer)

Age: 47

Home Address: Ovoko, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State

Last Known Address: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State

Chitor, Moses Okechukwu (a.k.a Papaya)

Age: 28

Home Address: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State

Last Known Address: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State

The police statement reads: “The above-named persons in the attached photographs and respective descriptions have been declared wanted by the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force in the case of conspiracy to wit: murder, terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, arson, and unlawful possession of firearms. A handsome monetary reward will be given for credible information received on each of them.”