Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Enugu police declare eight persons wanted over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, others

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Enugu State Police Command has declared eight persons wanted for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, arson, terrorism, murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the statement issued by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the wanted persons are from various communities but resident in Igga, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

“The named persons in the attached photographs and respective descriptions, have been DECLARED WANTED by the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force in the case of CONSPIRACY TO WIT: MURDER, TERRORISM, KIDNAPPING, ARMED ROBBERY, ARSON, AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARMS. If any or all of them are seen, arrest and handover to the nearest Police Station, or call 08032003702, or 08086671202. Or email infoenugupolice@gmail.com,” the statement read.

“A handsome monetary reward will be given for credible information received on each of them,”

1. NAME: Emebe, Sunday Gabriel “m” (a.k.a “Chief Priest”). AGE: 41. HOME ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

2. NAME: Ogbonna, Ogechukwu Joseph “m” (a.k.a “1 Man, 1 Bullet”). AGE: 26. HOME ADDRESS: Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

3. NAME: Ugwu, Anthony Chimezie “m” (a.k.a “Monkey). AGE: 21. HOME ADDRESS: Iheakpu, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

4. NAME: Ogbuabor, Malachy Chizoba “m” (a.k.a “Ogbanta”) AGE: 36. HOME ADDRESS: Ohodo, Igbo-Etiti LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

5. NAME: Eze, Sunday Evarestus “m” (a.k.a “Azunna Oree”). AGE: 43. HOME ADDRESS: Bolo, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

6. NAME: Nebeolisa, Jude Friday “m” (a.k.a “Ayaya”). AGE: 27. HOME ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

7. NAME: Asogwa, Moses Uche “m” (Retd Police Officer). AGE: 47. HOME ADDRESS: Ovoko, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo

8. NAME: Chitor, Moses Okechukwu “m” (a.k.a “Papaya”). AGE: 28. HOME ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“You Are Visionless” – BBN, Ka3na Blasts VeryDarkman
Next article
‘I was gone for 20 days’ – Jamie Foxx finally breaks silence
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tunde Ednut cannot enter Nigeria – Blessing CEO

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Self-styled relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka...

‘Satan controls entertainment industry’ – Actor Patrick Doyle

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Patrick Doyle has...

‘I was gone for 20 days’ – Jamie Foxx finally breaks silence

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actor/singer, Jamie Foxx has finally...

“You Are Visionless” – BBN, Ka3na Blasts VeryDarkman

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ex-reality star, Ka3na has told VeryDarkMan...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tunde Ednut cannot enter Nigeria – Blessing CEO

Lifestyle News 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Self-styled relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka...

‘Satan controls entertainment industry’ – Actor Patrick Doyle

Lifestyle News 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Patrick Doyle has...

‘I was gone for 20 days’ – Jamie Foxx finally breaks silence

Lifestyle News 0
July 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American actor/singer, Jamie Foxx has finally...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tunde Ednut cannot enter Nigeria – Blessing CEO

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?