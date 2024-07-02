Enugu police declare eight persons wanted over alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, others

July 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Enugu State Police Command has declared eight persons wanted for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, arson, terrorism, murder and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the statement issued by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the wanted persons are from various communities but resident in Igga, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

“The named persons in the attached photographs and respective descriptions, have been DECLARED WANTED by the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force in the case of CONSPIRACY TO WIT: MURDER, TERRORISM, KIDNAPPING, ARMED ROBBERY, ARSON, AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARMS. If any or all of them are seen, arrest and handover to the nearest Police Station, or call 08032003702, or 08086671202. Or email infoenugupolice@gmail.com,” the statement read.

“A handsome monetary reward will be given for credible information received on each of them,”

1. NAME: Emebe, Sunday Gabriel “m” (a.k.a “Chief Priest”). AGE: 41. HOME ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

2. NAME: Ogbonna, Ogechukwu Joseph “m” (a.k.a “1 Man, 1 Bullet”). AGE: 26. HOME ADDRESS: Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

3. NAME: Ugwu, Anthony Chimezie “m” (a.k.a “Monkey). AGE: 21. HOME ADDRESS: Iheakpu, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

4. NAME: Ogbuabor, Malachy Chizoba “m” (a.k.a “Ogbanta”) AGE: 36. HOME ADDRESS: Ohodo, Igbo-Etiti LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

5. NAME: Eze, Sunday Evarestus “m” (a.k.a “Azunna Oree”). AGE: 43. HOME ADDRESS: Bolo, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

6. NAME: Nebeolisa, Jude Friday “m” (a.k.a “Ayaya”). AGE: 27. HOME ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo.

7. NAME: Asogwa, Moses Uche “m” (Retd Police Officer). AGE: 47. HOME ADDRESS: Ovoko, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo

8. NAME: Chitor, Moses Okechukwu “m” (a.k.a “Papaya”). AGE: 28. HOME ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: Igga, Uzo-Uwani, LGA, Enugu State. OCCUPATION: Unknown. TRIBE: Igbo. (www.naija247news.com).