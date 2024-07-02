Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

EFCC Opposes Ex-Minister Olu Agunloye’s Request for Overseas Medical Travel Amid $6 Billion Fraud Case

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday opposed an application by former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, seeking to travel abroad for medical check-up. Agunloye is being prosecuted by the EFCC on seven counts of official corruption and the fraudulent award of the Mambila Power Project contract, valued at $6 billion.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Justice Jude Onwueguzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo, Abuja, had previously dismissed a preliminary objection by Agunloye, which challenged the EFCC’s authority to prosecute him. Agunloye had also filed a motion through his counsel, Adeola Adedipe (SAN), on February 8, 2024, contesting the EFCC’s jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute him.

In response, EFCC prosecution counsel Abba Mohammed filed a counter-affidavit on February 22, 2024, deeming Agunloye’s motion incompetent and in violation of Section 115(2) of the Evidence Act.

During Monday’s proceedings, a witness, Adebayo Ilori, led by prosecution counsel Abba Mohammed, revealed that multiple transfers were made to Agunloye by Jide Sotirin, an employee of Sunrise Power and Transmission Ltd.

Agunloye’s counsel, Adeola Adedikpe (SAN), highlighted his application for leave to travel overseas for medical examination, supported by documents from University College Hospital, NISA Premier Hospital, a letter from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), and an invitation from a foreign medical analyst.

Prosecution counsel Abba Mohammed, however, urged the court to deny the application, arguing that Agunloye posed a flight risk given his previous unwillingness to present himself for trial until he was declared wanted.

“We rely on all the resolutions in the counter-affidavit and adopt the same with the attached exhibit. We expect our noble lord to dismiss the defendant’s application,” Mohammed stated.

Justice Onwuegbuzie adjourned the matter till July 17, 2024, for a ruling on the application.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
INEC Chairman Reveals Over 4000 BVAS Machines Affected by Flood, Calls for Support
Next article
Imo State Govt Demolishes Umuoba Village’s Only Primary School Without Compensation or Alternative
Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
The Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu announced on...

Imo State Govt Demolishes Umuoba Village’s Only Primary School Without Compensation or Alternative

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
The people of Umuoba Village, Ezeachi Community in Owerri...

INEC Chairman Reveals Over 4000 BVAS Machines Affected by Flood, Calls for Support

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),...

Enugu State Police Declare Eight Residents Wanted for Serious Crimes

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The Enugu State Police Command has issued a wanted...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

Infrastructure 0
The Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu announced on...

Imo State Govt Demolishes Umuoba Village’s Only Primary School Without Compensation or Alternative

South East 0
The people of Umuoba Village, Ezeachi Community in Owerri...

INEC Chairman Reveals Over 4000 BVAS Machines Affected by Flood, Calls for Support

Political parties 0
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu Government Terminates Obajana-Benin Road Contracts Over Non-Performance

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?