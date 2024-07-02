Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Denies Ticket Racketeering Allegations at MMA2

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd., operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal II (MMA2) in Ikeja, has refuted claims of ticket racketeering at the terminal. This clarification was made in a statement issued by Mrs. Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Head of Corporate Communications of the company, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Yinka-Olawuyi emphasized that allegations suggesting the use of private Point of Sale (POS) machines for fraudulent payments within the terminal were baseless and unfounded. She reiterated the company’s commitment to maintaining a secure, transparent, and efficient airport environment.

Regarding recent reports of ticket inflation and collusion to inflate prices up to N250,000 for one-way tickets, Yinka-Olawuyi stated, “Our internal monitoring systems have not detected any hoarding of tickets or collusion between airline staff and touts.”

“At MMA2, all ticket transactions are conducted at the airlines’ sales booths using their official payment methods,” she added.

To combat illicit activities, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services collaborates closely with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Aviation Security (AVSEC), and other relevant authorities. Recently, FAAN established a joint task force dedicated to curbing touting activities across all Nigerian airports.

Yinka-Olawuyi concluded by affirming the company’s unwavering commitment to passenger safety and encouraged passengers to report any concerns or complaints they may have, assuring that any illegal activity discovered will be met with legal consequences.