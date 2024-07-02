Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

Alison Madueke Petitions Court to End Ex-Wife Diezani’s Use of His Name

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Former Chief of Naval Staff Alison Madueke has petitioned the Lagos State High Court to officially end his marriage to Diezani Madueke and compel her to stop using his last name. He is seeking a court order for the former Minister of Petroleum Resources to revert to her maiden name, Agama.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Madueke argues that Diezani’s continued use of his name, despite their legal divorce, damages his reputation and could lead to unintended consequences, including mistaken liability due to the corruption allegations against her.

The couple, who married on June 30, 1999, under the Marriage Act, had their marriage dissolved by the Nassarawa State High Court in November 2021 after Diezani filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Madueke did not oppose the suit, and the court dissolved the marriage on April 13, 2022.

Despite the dissolution, Diezani has continued to use Madueke’s surname. Madueke expressed embarrassment over this and noted that he had formally requested Diezani cease using his name on December 14, 2023, but she has not responded.

Madueke’s petition highlights Diezani’s ongoing criminal trials in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, asserting that her continued use of his name misleads the public and tarnishes his reputation. Diezani faces serious corruption allegations, including embezzling $2.5 billion from the Nigerian government during her tenure as Minister of Petroleum Resources from 2010 to 2015.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Former Konga CEO’s Maid Reveals Last Conversation Before His Death
Next article
Four Imo State Lawmakers Suspended Over Attempt to Remove Speaker
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Vows to Boost Oil Production, Plans Replacing Underperforming Partners

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
ABUJA, July 2 - Nigerian state oil company...

TotalEnergies to Exit Offshore Gas Field in South Africa,

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Dealing a Blow to the Country's Energy Hopes CAPE...

Italy Seizes Chinese-Made Military Drones Destined for Libya

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ROME, July 2 (Reuters) - Italian authorities intercepted and...

Aliko Dangote Urges Nigerian Government to Safeguard Local Industries Amid Global Economic Downturn

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, has emphasized...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Vows to Boost Oil Production, Plans Replacing Underperforming Partners

News Analysis 0
ABUJA, July 2 - Nigerian state oil company...

TotalEnergies to Exit Offshore Gas Field in South Africa,

Oil Markets 0
Dealing a Blow to the Country's Energy Hopes CAPE...

Italy Seizes Chinese-Made Military Drones Destined for Libya

Geopolitics 0
ROME, July 2 (Reuters) - Italian authorities intercepted and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Vows to Boost Oil Production, Plans Replacing Underperforming Partners

Peter Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?