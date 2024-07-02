Alison Madueke Petitions Court to End Ex-Wife Diezani’s Use of His Name

Former Chief of Naval Staff Alison Madueke has petitioned the Lagos State High Court to officially end his marriage to Diezani Madueke and compel her to stop using his last name. He is seeking a court order for the former Minister of Petroleum Resources to revert to her maiden name, Agama.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Madueke argues that Diezani’s continued use of his name, despite their legal divorce, damages his reputation and could lead to unintended consequences, including mistaken liability due to the corruption allegations against her.

The couple, who married on June 30, 1999, under the Marriage Act, had their marriage dissolved by the Nassarawa State High Court in November 2021 after Diezani filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Madueke did not oppose the suit, and the court dissolved the marriage on April 13, 2022.

Despite the dissolution, Diezani has continued to use Madueke’s surname. Madueke expressed embarrassment over this and noted that he had formally requested Diezani cease using his name on December 14, 2023, but she has not responded.

Madueke’s petition highlights Diezani’s ongoing criminal trials in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, asserting that her continued use of his name misleads the public and tarnishes his reputation. Diezani faces serious corruption allegations, including embezzling $2.5 billion from the Nigerian government during her tenure as Minister of Petroleum Resources from 2010 to 2015.