US and UN Condemn Deadly Suicide Bombings in Gwoza, Nigeria

The United States and the United Nations have strongly condemned recent suicide bomb attacks that targeted civilians in Gwoza, Borno State, resulting in over 18 deaths and more than 50 injuries on Saturday.

According to Vanguard, the Emir of Gwoza confirmed that female suicide bombers attacked a wedding and funeral, killing over 30 people instantly and injuring around 50 others.

This brutal attack has drawn widespread condemnation within Nigeria and across political divides, with many prominent Nigerians calling for a reassessment of the country’s security strategies.

The US Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria issued a statement expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims and describing the attacks as horrific. “These reprehensible acts of violence show a cruel and heartless disregard for human life,” the statement read. “We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wish a full recovery to the injured. The U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria is committed to our partnership with Nigeria as it works to defeat terrorism and bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice.”

Similarly, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, condemned the attacks in the strongest terms. “I am horrified by this attack on civilian populations and condemn such acts in the strongest terms. I stand in solidarity with the Government of Nigeria and the families and communities of all those affected,” he said. Fall also emphasized the obligations of all parties under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and reiterated the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the victims.

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, expressed sadness over the loss of innocent lives and vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.