Health news

Treat cholera with same urgency as COVID-19 – Faleke to Nigerians

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Rep James Faleke (Ikeja Federal Constituency) has called on Nigerians to treat the outbreak of cholera in some parts of the country with the same level of seriousness they applied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faleke made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently reported that 53 deaths due to cholera had been recorded in the country.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, stated that the Federal Government had activated the National Emergency Operation Centre for cholera.

Idris said, “As of June 24, 2024, 1,528 suspected cases and 53 deaths were recorded across 31 states and 107 LGAs with a case fatality rate of 3.5 percent since the beginning of the year.”

Reacting, Faleke said Nigerians should do more to curb the cholera outbreak.

“Every Nigerian needs to be careful; our attitude to cleanliness matters,” he said.

Faleke urged Nigerians to be more cautious about what they eat and drink.

“The way we took COVID-19 seriously is the way we should take this cholera outbreak.

“Cholera has killed many people. We expected that, in this modern age, we should not be experiencing an outbreak of cholera in Nigeria.

“However, it has come; so, we have to deal with it. People should be more careful with what they eat and drink.

“There are many fake products out there. Stop consuming fake products. You don’t have to drink just anything; take clean water,” he advised.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

