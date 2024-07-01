Senator Criticizes FCT Minister Wike’s Performance, Claims Projects Do Not Benefit the Masses

A serving Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the Labour Party, Ireti Kingibe, has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. Speaking on Arise News TV on Sunday, Senator Kingibe stated that the infrastructural projects inaugurated by Wike thus far do not benefit the masses.

“The minister may be a great minister in a ministry that has no people. But the unique situation of the FCT minister is that apart from infrastructure and roads, he also has to take into consideration the needs of the people in that community. That is the difference between him and the minister of works or any other ministry,” Kingibe said.

She further elaborated that the role of the FCT minister is akin to that of a governor for the president, requiring attention to the residents’ socio-economic needs. Kingibe highlighted the disparity between the projects undertaken and the areas where the majority of residents live.

“People took me on when those roads were commissioned. They said, ‘Madam, you people are celebrating roads in Maitama and the Central District, but the bulk of people do not live there. Show me the project where people live.’ At the end of the day, they don’t have water. The fire in Karu could have been prevented if there was water. Any fire tank needed to go all the way to Asokoro to get water, not to mention that there was no access road into the market,” Kingibe added.

In May, it was reported that over 3,000 residents of Gurfata Ibwa Ward in Gwagwalada, FCT, lacked access to proper healthcare. Monitng, a civic technology platform, shared photographs of the community, revealing that over 338 students were being denied education due to the deplorable condition of the local primary health care center and junior secondary school.

Ilevbaoje Uadamen, founder of Monitng, called on Wike and Kingibe to intervene in the Tatagyiya community. The health facility in the area had been sealed for nearly five years, forcing residents to travel long distances for medical treatment.

“Dear @GovWike & @IretiKingibe, the current state of the Primary Health Care Centre and Junior Secondary School in Gurfata Ibwa Ward, Gwagwalada, Abuja FCT is now in a deplorable condition, affecting over 3,000 residents and 338 students,” Monitng tweeted. “We call on @GovWike and @IretiKingibe to kindly reach out to the responsible authorities to do the needful. Project nomination should be what the people desire, not what the representatives wish.”

Monitng emphasized that if the N100 billion budgeted annually for Zonal intervention projects were well utilized, issues like this would not arise in local communities.