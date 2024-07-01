Menu
REX Insurance Proposes Partnership with Lagos State for Compulsory Insurance Enforcement

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

REX Insurance Limited’s Managing Director, Mrs. Ebele Nwachukwu, has proposed a collaboration with the Lagos State government to promote compulsory insurance across the state. This initiative was unveiled during the inauguration of REX Insurance’s new head office and the introduction of its revamped corporate identity in Lagos.

“We at REX Insurance are eager to collaborate with the Lagos State Government to advance the enforcement of compulsory insurance products such as builders’ liability, occupiers liability, professional indemnity, third-party motor, and group life insurance,” Nwachukwu announced. “This partnership aims to contribute to Lagos State’s continued economic growth and stability.”

Nwachukwu underscored the importance of insurance as a vital economic tool for risk mitigation and growth promotion. “Insurance facilitates economic activities by mitigating financial risks for businesses and individuals, fostering investment, entrepreneurship, and consumer spending, which ultimately increases government tax revenues. REX Insurance Limited is committed to ensuring that the government, corporate entities, and individuals can thrive,” she added.

REX Insurance Chairman, Chioke Ike, elaborated on the rationale behind the new office building. “Our move to this cutting-edge head office is driven by our vision to create a workspace that caters to our employees’ needs and reflects our innovative spirit,” Ike stated. “This new facility marks a new chapter for our company, enhancing our ability to serve customers, encourage collaboration, and drive innovation. It’s a space designed to inspire creativity, boost productivity, and support our mission of delivering exceptional service.”

Ike also emphasized the company’s focus on customer service, highlighting that the new head office is equipped with advanced technologies and improved facilities to enhance the customer experience. “Every aspect of this building has been crafted with our customers in mind, ensuring we can respond to their needs swiftly, efficiently, and effectively,” he said.

Furthermore, Ike reaffirmed REX Insurance’s commitment to prompt claims payments and the integration of technology to bolster its operations.

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
