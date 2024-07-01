Menu
Police parade 17 over alleged cultism, murder in A’Ibom

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom, on Monday, paraded 17 persons over alleged involvement in cultism, fraud and murder of a police inspector in Akwa Ibom.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Uyo on Monday, said that the suspects were arrested for different offences in different parts of the state.

Ayilara said that some of the suspects were arrested over the alleged murder of an Inspector, Usang Egbe on Jan. 1.

He said that the young men, suspected to be members of Debam Cult, were also responsible for the murder of Dr Udofia Sunday-Umo at Ikot Epeyak Ikono Village in Uyo Local Government Area.

Ayilara said that two locally made guns, two bottles containing concoctions suspected to be charms, and illicit drugs were recovered from the suspects.

The commissioner said that the police command in Akwa Ibom also arrested a suspected kidnapper residing at Nepa Line in Uyo metropolis.

He said that an AK49 Rifle, SMG Rifle, two magazines and six rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from him.

“While being interrogated, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Vikings Confraternity.

“During the period, the command also arrested some suspects over alleged advanced fee fraud involving the sum of N320, 000.

“The command also foiled a planned kidnap mission and arrested four suspects in the process.

Ayilara said that all suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded on their matters. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
