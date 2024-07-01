Pilot Survives as Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Crashes in Kaduna

A helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) reportedly crashed on Monday morning in Tami village, located in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Locals reported that the incident occurred around 5 a.m. when they heard a loud sound from the crash site. Rushing to the scene, they saw the pilot emerging from the wreckage.

“A team of military officers from the Nigerian Air Force swiftly arrived at the scene to secure the area and conduct an initial investigation,” said a local witness. “They cordoned off the crash site to prevent unauthorized access and ensure the safety of the villagers. The officers also began preliminary assessments to determine the cause of the crash, which remains unknown at this time.”

As of the time of this report, the Nigerian Air Force had not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.