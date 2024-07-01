One Shot, Others Kidnapped along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway

July 1, 2024.

Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that suspected gunmen on Sunday kidnapped travellers and shot one person along Delabo axis on the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway.

The tragic incident occurred at 7:10p.m., on Sunday.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday.

She stated that unknown armed individuals in an unregistered Toyota Venza trailed a man in his Toyota RAV4, marked AGL 16 JE, to a rough portion of the road and blocked his vehicle.

“The criminals fired four rounds of ammunition believed to be from an AK-47 into the driver’s back tyres and another shot into the front tyres.

“Immediately, the hoodlums alighted from their vehicle and forced the driver of the Toyota RAV4 into their waiting Venza Jeep and sped off towards Ijebu Ode.

“During the incident, the hoodlums also shot at a driver of a black Toyota Camry car marked AAA 04 JB, whose name is yet unknown, inflicting injury on his left leg as he attempted a U-turn.

“Additionally, a bus driver traveling from Abuja to Lagos in the Ilisan area was stopped by the criminals, who smashed his windscreen and collected his mobile phone after warning him to be cautious as he was not their target,” Odutola said.

She said that the Divisional Police Officer, Ikenne Division, responded to a distress call of suspected armed robbery attack.

The police spokesperson that on arrival at the scene by the police patrol team, the person shot was promptly taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital in Ilisan for treatment.

According to her, the shot driver of the Toyota Camry is responding to treatment.

“No lives were lost, but the vehicles damaged by the suspected criminals have been recovered and towed to the police station.

“Further updates will be communicated to members of the public, as the identity of the kidnapped victim is yet unknown,” she said.

Odutola stated that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had been briefed and had detailed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to take up the investigation. (www.naija247news.com).