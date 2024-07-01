NNPC Launches Probe into Retail Station’s Lubricant Purchase Requirement

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) announced on Sunday that it has begun investigating an incident where a fuel attendant at one of its retail stations required customers to buy lubricants or engine oil before they could purchase Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. The attendant reportedly claimed that this was a directive from NNPC Retail, the downstream subsidiary responsible for NNPC’s filling stations operations.

In a statement issued in Abuja by NNPC spokesperson Olufemi Soneye, the national oil company clarified that such a directive does not exist. The statement read, “The attention of NNPC Retail Limited has been drawn to a recent video clip circulating on social media (specifically X) showing a fuel pump attendant at one of our stations coercing customers to purchase lubricants or engine oil as a prerequisite for dispensing PMS. The attendant alleged this was a directive from NNPC Retail management.”

NNPC Retail firmly stated, “The allegation is entirely false and does not represent the company’s customer service charter. Customers at all NNPC Retail filling stations are not obligated to purchase lubricants, engine oil, or other products as a condition for buying petrol.”

NNPC Retail Ltd Managing Director Huub Stokman emphasized that the company has no such policies, saying, “We are dedicated to providing clear, transparent, and quality service to all our customers, guaranteeing that their needs are met without any recourse to unnecessary and unscrupulous conditions.”

The oil firm urged the public to disregard the misinformation and report any such occurrences to the appropriate authorities. “NNPC Retail Limited has launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident and assures that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the culprit(s),” the statement added.

NNPC retail stations are popular among motorists due to their lower petrol prices. In Abuja, Niger, Nasarawa, and other neighboring states, petrol at NNPC stations is priced at N617 per liter, while other outlets operated by major and independent oil marketers sell the product for as high as N660 to N710 per liter.