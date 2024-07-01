Menu
Nigeria’s Online Food Delivery Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach US$2.39 Billion by 2032

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

The online food delivery market in Nigeria witnessed substantial growth, reaching US$936.5 million in 2023, with expectations to expand to US$2,391.7 million by 2032, showcasing a robust CAGR of 10.7% during 2024-2032. This growth is fueled by the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat and fast-food products, alongside rising online food ordering activities among working individuals. The integration of advanced technologies in order management and delivery systems further drives market dynamics.

The report highlights the pivotal role of mobile applications and websites in facilitating online food delivery, with mobile apps holding a dominant market share. Business models like order-focused, logistics-based, and full-service systems are diversifying market offerings, catering to varied consumer preferences. Payment modes predominantly include online transactions, favored for their convenience and security.

End-user segmentation reveals individual consumers as the primary market drivers, benefiting from the convenience and accessibility offered by online platforms. Regional insights pinpoint North West Nigeria as the largest market, driven by increasing urbanization and a growing preference for quick service restaurants.

Despite economic challenges such as high inflation and currency depreciation, the market continues to attract investments, underlining its resilience and potential amidst broader economic uncertainties.

For stakeholders, including investors and market participants, understanding these trends and dynamics provides crucial insights into navigating and capitalizing on Nigeria’s evolving online food delivery landscape.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

