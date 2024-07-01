Menu
Nigerian Inmate Dies at Kaliti Maximum-Security Prison in Addis Ababa

A Nigerian inmate at Kaliti Prison in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has died from an undisclosed ailment.

Kaliti is a maximum-security prison in Addis Ababa.

The deceased, Moses Sah Tiwachi, was among about 500 inmates of African descent at the facility.

Reports indicate that several inmates have fallen ill due to malnourishment, as they are fed only white rice once a day without sauce.

Basil Lawrence Ilobi, a Nigerian inmate from Delta State, has been suffering from a stroke for an extended period.

Tiwachi died last week due to poor medication after falling ill, according to multiple sources.

Inmates describe the incident as a result of corruption and poor hygiene and health services in the prison.

“A Liberian man died here in Kaliti prison in Ethiopia. He died of kidney failure, sadly no treatment, no medicine.

“One of our Nigerian brothers may die soon too as he has been abandoned by the Ethiopian government. He has been denied access to medical care. He has a stroke and his name is Lawrence,” an inmate reported.

Sources also allege that Nigerian officials have shown disregard for the well-being of citizens imprisoned abroad, neglecting their welfare and failing to provide adequate support.

There are claims that the Nigerian government has not been committed to facilitating the repatriation of inmates even when Ethiopian authorities are willing to release them.

Inmates report severe human rights abuses in prison.

In 2023, two Nigerians, Chizoba Eze and Uchenna Nwanneneme, died in Kaliti Prison following alleged physical aggression and poor medication.

