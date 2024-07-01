Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria Withdraws Five Oil Blocks from 2024 Bid Round Amid Legal Disputes

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

As investors begin registration for the 2024 Licensing Round, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has withdrawn five oil blocks due to ongoing legal disputes. The affected blocks are PPL3008, PPL3009, PML51, PPL267, and PPL268.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Initially, 12 oil blocks were announced by NUPRC Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe at the Miami International Roadshow for the 2024 licensing round. However, with the removal of the five disputed blocks, the NUPRC plans to increase the number of available assets based on newly acquired data.

“Due to newly acquired data from the Multiclients, the Assets on offer in the ongoing Licensing Round will be increased. However, PPL3008, PPL3009, PML51, PPL267, and PPL268 have been removed from the bid process due to ongoing litigation,” the NUPRC said in a notice.

The commission did not provide details about the litigants or the reasons behind the disputes. It remains unclear if the five withdrawn blocks are part of the 17 blocks currently on offer.

Despite this setback, the NUPRC has added 17 deep offshore blocks to the 2024 Licensing Round, aiming to enhance value from Nigeria’s abundant oil and gas reserves and boost production. The deadline for registration and submission of pre-qualification documents has been extended to July 5, 2024, with data access and bid preparation starting on July 8, 2024, and closing on November 29, 2024.

President Bola Tinubu recently announced a reduction in the signature bonus for successful bidders from $200 million to $10 million to encourage investment. According to Komolafe, this decision was influenced by comparative analysis with other countries like Brazil, where lower signature bonuses have facilitated greater investment.

Deepwater investments will now attract a $10 million signature bonus, while shallow water and onshore investments will require $7 million. Interested bidding organizations must demonstrate financial capacity of about $200 million for deep offshore and $150 million for shallow water and onshore.

The NUPRC remains committed to ensuring a transparent and efficient bidding process to attract further investment in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senate Panel Resumes Probe into N30tn Ways and Means Loans with New Documents
Next article
Investors Interest in FGN Bond Declines, Yield Rises to 18.8%
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Hiding a case of child defilement is a criminal offence – Delta Police PRO says

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Police Command spokesperson,...

Baby Born with Two Penises but No Anus in Rare Medical Phenomenon

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A baby boy in Pakistan has been born with...

One Shot, Others Kidnapped along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun State Police Command has confirmed...

Treat cholera with same urgency as COVID-19 – Faleke to Nigerians

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rep James Faleke (Ikeja Federal Constituency)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Hiding a case of child defilement is a criminal offence – Delta Police PRO says

CrimeWatch 0
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Police Command spokesperson,...

Baby Born with Two Penises but No Anus in Rare Medical Phenomenon

Top Stories 0
A baby boy in Pakistan has been born with...

One Shot, Others Kidnapped along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway

Security News 0
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun State Police Command has confirmed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Hiding a case of child defilement is a criminal offence –...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?