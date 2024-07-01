Menu
Nigeria Customs Intercepts Nine Containers with Arms, Ammunition, and Illicit Goods Worth N13.9 Billion

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted nine containers carrying offensive items, including arms, ammunition, illicit drugs, and second-hand clothes, worth N13.9 billion. Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists at Onne Port in Rivers State.

Adeniyi revealed that one container from Turkey had become a subject of interest due to the number of risk factors associated with its importation. “We have followed its sail across continents and benefitted immensely from credible information through our collaboration with intelligence communities at local, national, and international levels,” he said.

Detailing the contents of the container, Adeniyi said, “On Friday, June 21, 2024, the container was subjected to a thorough physical examination. Inside, we found 844 units of assorted rifles and 12,500 pieces of live ammunition, concealed with various items like doors, furniture fittings, and leather bags.” The duty-paid value of this container was N4.2 billion. Three suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures after securing a detention warrant from a competent court of justice.

Regarding the other containers, Adeniyi stated, “On Saturday, our officers intercepted eight pieces of 40-foot containers transiting from a bonded terminal. Upon examination, six containers were found to contain 1.5 million bottles of cough syrup with codeine in 100ml sizes and 3.5 million tablets of tramadol. The duty-paid value of these containers is N9.6 billion, bringing the total duty-paid value of the nine containers to N13.9 billion.”

In a related development, on Friday, June 28, 2024, the Joint Border Patrol Team Sector 2 of the NCS reported intercepting 1,410 liters of premium motor spirit worth N30.4 million within one week. The team’s coordinator, Mohammad Shuaibu, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Customs Training College in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

