Naira appreciates against Dollar by 0.32% in the Official Market

July 1, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) by 0.32 per cent or N4.80 on Friday, June 28, closing at N1,505.30/$1 compared with the previous day’s N1,590.10/$1.

The supply of foreign exchange (FX) in the spot market shrank by 34.6 per cent or $99.39 million or 34.6 per cent to $187.82 million from the $287.21 million recorded a day earlier.

However, in the black market, the Nigerian currency lost N5 against the greenback on Friday to close at N1,525/$1 versus the previous day’s N1,520/$1.

Also, the Naira improved its value against the Pound Sterling in the official market during the session by N47.28 to sell at N1,859.10/£1 compared with the preceding session’s N1,906.38/£1 and against the Euro, it gained N36.18 to quote at N1,573.79/€1 versus Thursday’s rate of N1,609.97/€1.(www.naija247news.com).