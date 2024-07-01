Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

NAF airstrikes destroy illegal oil refining sites, eliminate terrorists

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 1, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has destroyed several illegal oil refining sites in Rivers and eliminated scores of terrorists in Niger in recent coordinated air strikes.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said that as the activities of oil thieves and economic saboteurs had become sophisticated, so also the NAF and other security agencies re-strategise to checkmate their activities and be ahead of their game.

He said that the oil thieves had in most cases continued to find new ways of concealing their overhead tanks used in storing stolen crude oil products from busted pipelines in the Niger-Delta region.

According to him, they also continued to infuse the use of fast speed boats to convey their stolen goods.

Gabkwet further explained that NAF and other security agencies have also upped their game with modern technology and hardware that enables them to detect and deter the activities of oil thieves and economic saboteurs.

“In Willcourt, a riverine settlement within the creeks of Niger Delta Region, the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe sighted and destroyed three Illegal Refining Sites (IRS).

“The sites has a total number of seven overhead tanks concealed under thick mangrove vegetation.

“Similartly, about five kilometers downstream, four boats were also sighted moving southwards with suspected illegally refined products. Our men attacked and destroyed the boats.

“While heading back, the crew spotted a speed boat with five suspected oil thieves fleeing the area.

“Upon sighting the aircraft, the criminals increased speed, hoping to evade the aircraft but the air component then pursued the speedboat until they arrived at the blocking zone of ground troops where they were arrested,” he said.

Explaining further, Gabkwet said that similar successes were recorded in the North West Region.

This followed a tip-off about the terrorists hibernating at Dandunu after rustling cattle from communities around the Kuchi-Kapana axis in Munya Local Government Area of Niger.

Gabkwet said that the NAF subsequently deployed its air assets to scan the area which led to the interception of the terrorists on nine motorcycles leading the rustled cattle.

According to him, the motorcycle-riding terrorists were struck by the aircraft in several passes with most of them eliminated in the process.

“The feedback from locals around the location have so far been positive, with most of them being able to recover the rustled cattle and returning to their livelihoods,” he added.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NDLEA intercepts N7.3bn codeine consignment in Lagos
Next article
Discrepancy in account names delaying Heritage Bank customers’ payment – NDIC
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Receives $19.5 Billion in Diaspora Remittances, Leading Sub-Saharan Africa

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The World Bank has urged Nigeria and other nations...

Nigerian Insurers Association Commits to Passage of Nigerian Insurance Reform Bill 2024

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has pledged to intensify...

REX Insurance Proposes Partnership with Lagos State for Compulsory Insurance Enforcement

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
REX Insurance Limited’s Managing Director, Mrs. Ebele Nwachukwu, has...

CBN Raises Spot Rate on OMO Bills to 22.48%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Receives $19.5 Billion in Diaspora Remittances, Leading Sub-Saharan Africa

Revenue and Taxation 0
The World Bank has urged Nigeria and other nations...

Nigerian Insurers Association Commits to Passage of Nigerian Insurance Reform Bill 2024

Insurance 0
The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has pledged to intensify...

REX Insurance Proposes Partnership with Lagos State for Compulsory Insurance Enforcement

Insurance 0
REX Insurance Limited’s Managing Director, Mrs. Ebele Nwachukwu, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Receives $19.5 Billion in Diaspora Remittances, Leading Sub-Saharan Africa

Babatunde Akinsola - 0
× How can I help you?