Menu
Search
Subscribe
Technology

MTN Announces Construction of West Africa’s Largest Data Centre

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 1, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

MTN Nigeria on Saturday announced the construction of its West African largest data centre, a facility with a 1,500-rack and Tier 4 data centre within the country.

The News Agency reports that a Tier 4 data centre is built to be completely fault-tolerant, has redundancy for every component and an expected uptime of 99.995 per cent.

This means it can withstand a wide range of potential disruptions and offers the most reliable infrastructure.

The Chief Technical Officer, MTN, Mr Mohammed Rufai, told newsmen in Lagos that construction of the data centre was a move to enhance Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

Rufai said that the data centre was set to play a pivotal role in meeting the growing data demands and digital needs of businesses and consumers across the country.

He said that the new data centre would support MTN’s infrastructure and serve as a vital resource for businesses across Nigeria.

“Businesses that require data centre capacity can now forgo maintaining their server rooms.

‘’Our facility will provide the space and services needed, enabling companies to digitalise their operations and improve efficiency.

‘’The data centre will also enhance the delivery of content from major tech companies like Meta and Google, bringing content closer to Nigerian users and improving access speeds,’’ he said.

According to him, this local hosting of content will significantly boost user experience and network efficiency.

Rufai highlighted the critical need for expanded data processing capabilities, driven by significant growth in data usage and the emergence of new services.

“We see a high demand in the market, with data usage growing significantly.

“And in order to cater to demand and prepare for future growth, MTN is expanding and modernising its data centre capacity,” the MTN official said.

According to him, the project is not just a technological investment but also a catalyst for economic growth.

Rufai said by providing scalable and adaptable infrastructure, it would enable businesses, particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), to leverage cloud services and other digital solutions.

He stressed that this would, in turn, drive innovation, efficiency, and competitiveness across various sectors of the economy.

He emphasised MTN’s readiness to partner with startups and MSMEs, offering numerous opportunities for collaboration, particularly in cloud services.

According to him, aligned with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, the data centre signals the company’s commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

He said that the facility would eventually utilise efficient cooling systems and a combination of traditional energy sources, gas and renewable energy.

Rufai stressed the importance of these energy measures, saying it would significantly reduce its carbon footprint.

According to him, up to 60 per cent of the power consumption of a typical data centre in our clime is for cooling, MTN’s highly efficient systems will ensure it meets the sustainability targets.

The MTN official added that as Nigeria’s digital landscape advanced, the new data centre marked a significant milestone.

He said that it captured a continued drive for innovation, quality, growth and fostered a connected, modern life aiming to provide improved services, economic benefits and a strong digital infrastructure for the future.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NNPC Launches Probe into Retail Station’s Lubricant Purchase Requirement
Next article
Nigeria’s Business Activity Reaches 7-Month Low Amid Slowing Output
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Hiding a case of child defilement is a criminal offence – Delta Police PRO says

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Police Command spokesperson,...

Baby Born with Two Penises but No Anus in Rare Medical Phenomenon

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A baby boy in Pakistan has been born with...

One Shot, Others Kidnapped along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun State Police Command has confirmed...

Treat cholera with same urgency as COVID-19 – Faleke to Nigerians

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Rep James Faleke (Ikeja Federal Constituency)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Hiding a case of child defilement is a criminal offence – Delta Police PRO says

CrimeWatch 0
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Police Command spokesperson,...

Baby Born with Two Penises but No Anus in Rare Medical Phenomenon

Top Stories 0
A baby boy in Pakistan has been born with...

One Shot, Others Kidnapped along Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway

Security News 0
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ogun State Police Command has confirmed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Hiding a case of child defilement is a criminal offence –...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?