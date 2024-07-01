Hiding a case of child defilement is a criminal offence – Delta Police PRO says

July 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Delta State Police Command spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, has issued a strong warning to parents about the consequences of concealing cases of child defilement.

In a post shared on his X handle, Edafe said it is a criminal offence for a parent to conceal a case of defilement.

He wrote:

“A sexual intercourse with either a boy or a girl under the age of 13 years is defilement, and the punishment if found guilty is life imprisonment. Section 218 CC. In this case, consent is immaterial and such offences can’t be compounded. So, going to court and swearing to an affidavit won’t work. In fact, any parent who tries to cover defilement could be charged to court for aiding and abetting.”

According to the Nigerian Criminal Code, the law specifies that any person who unlawfully engages in carnal knowledge of a child under 13 years old is guilty of a felony and would face life imprisonment, with or without caning.