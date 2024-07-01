Menu
Agriculture

FG Donates 1,419 Metric Tonnes of Maize, Garri to Oyo State

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has donated 1,287 metric tonnes of maize and 132 metric tonnes of gari to Oyo state government for distribution to vulnerable members of the society.

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Hajiya Zubaida Umar, handed over the food items to the state government, on behalf of the Federal Government, on Monday in Ibadan.

Umar, who was represented by the South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Adewale Stephen, said the gesture was to provide necessary support to cushion the economic hardship.

She said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was committed to the welfare and well-being of Nigerians.

“Mr President approved the release of 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve under the custody of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security,” she said.

Umar said that 1,287 metric tonnes of maize (25,740 in 50kg bags) and 132 metric tonnes of garri (5,280 in 25kg bags) were allocated to Oyo State, and would be shared equally to all the LGAs in the state.

The NEMA boss urged the respective committees assigned the task of distribution to follow the guideline and template put in place.

In his remarks, Gov. Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Bayo Lawal, emphasised the significance of the gesture in providing immediate relief and support to vulnerable groups.

Makinde said that the distribution of food items had been structured in a way that it would reach targeted vulnerable in communities, both in urban and rural areas of the state.

The governor called on the local government chairmen to ensure that the committee assigned the task of distribution of the food items in their respective councils, strictly adhered to the distribution template.

He said that the distribution of the food items would be a test of transparency on the part of the new executive chairmen across the 33 LGAs.

The governor equally highlighted the proactive measures taken by his administration to enhance social protection frameworks.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to sustainable development goals and stressed the imperative of building resilient communities through targeted interventions and strategic partnership and collaboration.

Makinde further emphasised the importance of collective collaboration toward bringing an end to the security challenges, especially in some parts of the state that are largely agrarian, such as Oke-Ogun, Ibarapa, Ogbomoso and Oyo geopolitical zones.

He added that without collective efforts, it would be impossible to achieve the desired results in the fight against criminal elements such as kidnappers, bandits, and armed robbers.

Speaking on behalf of the local government chairmen, the Executive Chairman of Ogbomoso South Local Government, Mr Timothy Oyedokun, commended the collaboration between the state and federal government in the provision of food items.

Oyedokun promised that the distribution guideline and template would not be compromised in the distribution process.

NAN reports that the deputy governor performed the symbolic distribution of the food items to some of the council chairmen.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

