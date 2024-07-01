Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Threatens to Unseat Lawmaker Over Criticism

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has threatened to unseat an unidentified lawmaker who criticized his achievements as FCT Minister. This declaration was made during the inauguration of the construction of Mabushi Bus Terminal, Phase I, in Abuja on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Wike mentioned that he overheard a lawmaker in the National Assembly on Arise TV criticizing the progress being made in the FCT. The lawmaker had specifically pointed out the poor conditions in schools and the lack of quality hospitals in the territory.

Wike responded by questioning the legislator’s contributions: “You, as a legislator, what have you done? How many bills have you sponsored for us to improve our education and health sector? I challenge that legislator. If you are very popular, in 2027 come and run under Abuja, we will fail you. Do you think that what happened last time will happen again? It will not happen again. Luckily for me, I am the FCT Minister now. So that is my territory and I’m not afraid.”

He added, “With all due respect, what you don’t know, you don’t know, what you know you know. The good thing for you is to tell people you don’t know when you don’t know, then people will educate you.”

Wike highlighted that both he and the Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, had been in office for less than 11 months and were already receiving praise for their work. He warned the lawmaker that continued anger over their success would lead to increased frustration: “If you don’t want or you are angry about that, go and hang yourself in a transformer. If we have done well; we have done well. If we haven’t done well; we haven’t done well. I’m proud to say that in the short time that President Tinubu has appointed us, we have done well.”

In a related development, Senator Ireti Kingibe (LP-FCT) expressed her concerns on Arise TV, stating that she was being sidelined in the administration of the FCT. She claimed her constituency was being marginalized, lacking clean water, and that the roads being constructed did not meet the primary needs of the people, which include healthcare, water, education, and security.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG Donates 1,419 Metric Tonnes of Maize, Garri to Oyo State
Next article
Nigeria Customs Intercepts Nine Containers with Arms, Ammunition, and Illicit Goods Worth N13.9 Billion
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Declares EFCC’s Declaration of Margaret Emefiele as Wanted Illegal

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that...

Nigeria Customs Intercepts Nine Containers with Arms, Ammunition, and Illicit Goods Worth N13.9 Billion

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted nine containers...

FG Donates 1,419 Metric Tonnes of Maize, Garri to Oyo State

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has donated 1,287...

Nigeria is no longer interested in airline partnership – Ethiopian Airlines

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ethiopian Airlines has announced that the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Declares EFCC’s Declaration of Margaret Emefiele as Wanted Illegal

Cases & Trials 0
A Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that...

Nigeria Customs Intercepts Nine Containers with Arms, Ammunition, and Illicit Goods Worth N13.9 Billion

Maritime 0
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted nine containers...

FG Donates 1,419 Metric Tonnes of Maize, Garri to Oyo State

Agriculture 0
July 1, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has donated 1,287...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Court Declares EFCC’s Declaration of Margaret Emefiele as Wanted Illegal

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?