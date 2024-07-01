FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Threatens to Unseat Lawmaker Over Criticism

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has threatened to unseat an unidentified lawmaker who criticized his achievements as FCT Minister. This declaration was made during the inauguration of the construction of Mabushi Bus Terminal, Phase I, in Abuja on Monday.

Wike mentioned that he overheard a lawmaker in the National Assembly on Arise TV criticizing the progress being made in the FCT. The lawmaker had specifically pointed out the poor conditions in schools and the lack of quality hospitals in the territory.

Wike responded by questioning the legislator’s contributions: “You, as a legislator, what have you done? How many bills have you sponsored for us to improve our education and health sector? I challenge that legislator. If you are very popular, in 2027 come and run under Abuja, we will fail you. Do you think that what happened last time will happen again? It will not happen again. Luckily for me, I am the FCT Minister now. So that is my territory and I’m not afraid.”

He added, “With all due respect, what you don’t know, you don’t know, what you know you know. The good thing for you is to tell people you don’t know when you don’t know, then people will educate you.”

Wike highlighted that both he and the Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, had been in office for less than 11 months and were already receiving praise for their work. He warned the lawmaker that continued anger over their success would lead to increased frustration: “If you don’t want or you are angry about that, go and hang yourself in a transformer. If we have done well; we have done well. If we haven’t done well; we haven’t done well. I’m proud to say that in the short time that President Tinubu has appointed us, we have done well.”

In a related development, Senator Ireti Kingibe (LP-FCT) expressed her concerns on Arise TV, stating that she was being sidelined in the administration of the FCT. She claimed her constituency was being marginalized, lacking clean water, and that the roads being constructed did not meet the primary needs of the people, which include healthcare, water, education, and security.