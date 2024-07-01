Menu
Court Declares EFCC’s Declaration of Margaret Emefiele as Wanted Illegal

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acted illegally by declaring Margaret Emefiele, wife of former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, as a wanted person.

Mrs. Emefiele had filed a lawsuit against the EFCC and its chairman, challenging their decision to declare her wanted and publish her photograph on the EFCC website without a valid court order.

In the suit numbered FHC/L/CS/262/2024, Mrs. Emefiele argued that the EFCC’s actions violated her fundamental human rights. She sought an order for the EFCC to remove her name and photograph from its wanted persons list and to issue a public apology through two national television stations and three newspapers.

Last Friday, Justice D. I. Dipeolu ruled in favor of Mrs. Emefiele, stating that the EFCC’s actions were illegal as they did not comply with Sections 41 and 42 of the ACJA, 2015, and lacked a valid charge or court order. The judge ordered the EFCC to pay N3 million in damages for infringing on Mrs. Emefiele’s rights.

Justice Dipeolu emphasized that Mrs. Emefiele is entitled to the protection of her fundamental rights, including personal liberty, dignity, freedom of movement, and security, as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The court directed the EFCC to immediately remove Mrs. Emefiele’s name and photograph from its wanted persons list and to issue a public apology on its website.

