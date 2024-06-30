Two Killed by Improvised Explosive Device in Borno State, Analyst Notes ISWAP’s Tactics

Two individuals tragically lost their lives on Sunday morning when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated between Kekeno-Cross Kauwa and Monguno in Borno State.

According to security analyst and counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, who reported the incident on his X account, the explosion occurred around 9:10 am. He emphasized that the use of IEDs by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) reflects their weakened conventional capabilities rather than strength.

Makama elaborated, “ISWAP’s reliance on IEDs indicates tactical desperation, stemming from their reduced manpower and firepower to achieve objectives through conventional means.”

He further highlighted that ISWAP has shifted from offensive operations targeting military bases and towns to defensive strategies aimed at repelling troop movements into their territories, marking a strategic shift in their tactics.