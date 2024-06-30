Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Tinubu, govs lack will to fight hardship – Osun Muslim community

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Osun State Muslim Community Criticizes Federal and State Governments for Lack of Will to Address Hardship
The Osun State Muslim community has criticized both President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the 36 state governors for lacking the political will to address the increasing hardship across the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Speaking at a press conference to announce activities for the 1446 Hijrah celebration at the Muslim Community Secretariat in Osogbo, the group’s President, Sheikh Mustafa Ajisafe, accused political leaders of failing to address the current economic crisis.

“Our leaders lack the political will to combat the severe hunger caused by the global economic crisis,” Ajisafe said. “Instead of focusing on agriculture to reduce hunger, they are busy distributing motorcycles as empowerment.”

Ajisafe criticized President Tinubu for prioritizing politics over economic recovery, stating, “Rather than rescuing the economy from the inflationary crisis, President Tinubu is preoccupied with the politics of 2027 instead of focusing on good governance.”

He also condemned the governors for their misguided empowerment strategies, saying, “The governors are busy distributing motorcycles and beautician equipment to youths instead of revitalizing agricultural settlements to leverage their comparative advantages and pull the country out of economic distress.”

Ajisafe emphasized the need for leaders who prioritize the country’s well-being over personal ambitions, suggesting that only then might the nation prosper.

Regarding the new Islamic year celebration, Ajisafe highlighted the tolerance of Muslims and the importance of religious harmony in the state. He outlined a week-long program of activities, including a Qur’an competition, entrepreneurship skills acquisition for youth, a public lecture, and a grand finale to be chaired by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Borno Attack: Don’t turn North-Eastern States to theater of terrorism — Atiku tells FG
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Borno Attack: Don’t turn North-Eastern States to theater of terrorism — Atiku tells FG

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Atiku Abubakar Condemns Borno Bomb Attack, Urges Federal Government...

‘No blood in my hand,’ Ruto insists he’s not to blame for Kenya protest deaths

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Nairobi March Honors Victims of Deadly Anti-Government Protests, as...

National Anthem and the Military Legacy

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ERIC TENIOLA On Friday November 18, 2011, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed...

Let Nnamdi Kanu Go Home

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Nnamdi Kanu was apprehended in Kenya in June 2021...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Borno Attack: Don’t turn North-Eastern States to theater of terrorism — Atiku tells FG

North East 0
Atiku Abubakar Condemns Borno Bomb Attack, Urges Federal Government...

‘No blood in my hand,’ Ruto insists he’s not to blame for Kenya protest deaths

Democracy Africa 0
Nairobi March Honors Victims of Deadly Anti-Government Protests, as...

National Anthem and the Military Legacy

Nigerianism 0
ERIC TENIOLA On Friday November 18, 2011, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Borno Attack: Don’t turn North-Eastern States to theater of terrorism —...

Idowu Peters - 0
× How can I help you?