Tinubu, govs lack will to fight hardship – Osun Muslim community

Osun State Muslim Community Criticizes Federal and State Governments for Lack of Will to Address Hardship

The Osun State Muslim community has criticized both President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the 36 state governors for lacking the political will to address the increasing hardship across the country.

Speaking at a press conference to announce activities for the 1446 Hijrah celebration at the Muslim Community Secretariat in Osogbo, the group’s President, Sheikh Mustafa Ajisafe, accused political leaders of failing to address the current economic crisis.

“Our leaders lack the political will to combat the severe hunger caused by the global economic crisis,” Ajisafe said. “Instead of focusing on agriculture to reduce hunger, they are busy distributing motorcycles as empowerment.”

Ajisafe criticized President Tinubu for prioritizing politics over economic recovery, stating, “Rather than rescuing the economy from the inflationary crisis, President Tinubu is preoccupied with the politics of 2027 instead of focusing on good governance.”

He also condemned the governors for their misguided empowerment strategies, saying, “The governors are busy distributing motorcycles and beautician equipment to youths instead of revitalizing agricultural settlements to leverage their comparative advantages and pull the country out of economic distress.”

Ajisafe emphasized the need for leaders who prioritize the country’s well-being over personal ambitions, suggesting that only then might the nation prosper.

Regarding the new Islamic year celebration, Ajisafe highlighted the tolerance of Muslims and the importance of religious harmony in the state. He outlined a week-long program of activities, including a Qur’an competition, entrepreneurship skills acquisition for youth, a public lecture, and a grand finale to be chaired by Governor Ademola Adeleke.