South Africa’s President Ramaphosa Appoints John Steenhuisen as Minister of Agriculture in New Government

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed his new government on Sunday, announcing opposition leader John Steenhuisen of the Democratic Alliance (DA) as the Minister of Agriculture. Ramaphosa, beginning his second full term after re-election at 71, emphasized the formation of a government of national unity, responding to the African National Congress’s (ANC) loss of its majority in the recent election.

In a televised address from Pretoria, Ramaphosa allocated 12 out of 32 ministries to opposition parties, with the DA securing six, including education, public works, and environment. Smaller parties received the remaining six ministries. The ANC retains 20 ministries, maintaining control over crucial portfolios such as finance, foreign affairs, energy, and defence.