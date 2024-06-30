Russian Forces Attack Kyiv and Kharkiv, Civilian Casualties Reported

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Russian forces launched attacks on Ukraine’s two largest cities on Sunday, causing civilian casualties and significant damage. In Kyiv’s Obolon suburb, missile fragments struck a 14-storey apartment building, sparking fires and injuring residents. Emergency services reported treating five residents for stress, with Mayor Vitali Klitschko overseeing the evacuation of 10 individuals as a precaution.

Outside Kyiv, missile debris caused further injuries and damage, though specific details were not immediately available. Meanwhile, in Kharkiv, a guided bomb hit a depot, igniting a fire that claimed the life of a delivery service driver and injured nine others, including an 8-month-old infant. Images circulating online depicted extensive damage to the depot and surrounding vehicles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Russia’s use of over 800 guided bombs in the past week, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced defensive capabilities. He reiterated calls for international assistance to counter Russian airstrikes and pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The attacks mark ongoing hostilities in Ukraine despite international efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and mitigate civilian harm.